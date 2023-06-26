TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill, the No. 1 Padres prospect and the No. 8 prospect in all of baseball according to Fangraphs, will play in the MLB Futures Game on July 8 in Seattle, part of the lead-up to the MLB All-Star Game.
The Futures Game features 50 of the best prospects from all levels of the minor leagues and Merrill would become the second-ever active TinCap to participate in the game, presuming he does not get promoted or traded prior to the contest. The first TinCap to play in the Futures Game was outfielder Robert Hassell III last year. Hassell has since been traded to the Nationals' organization, part of the deal which brought MLB All-Star Juan Soto to San Diego.
Merrill got off to a rough start this year, hitting just .177 in April, but has bounced back in the ensuing two months, ranking fifth in the Midwest League with a .301 batting average since May 5. Overall, he's hitting .266 with a .300 on-base percentage and a .414 slugging percentage, having clubbed seven home runs, driven in 29, scored 40 runs (seventh in the league) and stolen nine bases, all while striking out in just 12.3% of his plate appearances, the fifth-lowest rate in the league among qualified hitters. He has also played excellent defense at shortstop, supporting the idea he will stick at the premium defensive position as he progresses to the upper levels of the minors. He has accomplished all of that despite ranking as one of the youngest players in the Midwest League – he turned 20 in April.
Jackson Merrill is in high gear!The top-ranked @Padres prospect is 12 for his last 27 after a two-run moonshot for the @TinCaps: pic.twitter.com/0m3z1oDySc— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 21, 2023
The 2021 No. 27 overall pick's resurgence at the plate has coincided with the TinCaps' overall turnaround after a 5-16 April. They are 29-19 since and poised to make a run at the MWL postseason in the second half with Merrill setting the table at the top of the batting order for sluggers Nathan Martorella and Marcos Castañon.
Former TinCap Cantillo a Futures selectee
Also named to the Futures Game was former TinCaps pitcher Joey Cantillo, who dominated for Low-A Fort Wayne in 2019, earning a spot in what is to date the last Midwest League All-Star Game. Cantillo, now with Triple-A Columbus of the Cleveland farm system, went 9-3 with a 1.93 ERA and 128 strikeouts against 27 walks in 98 innings with Fort Wayne in 2019, earning MWL Left-Handed Pitcher of the Year honors. He posted similar numbers at Double-A this year before getting promoted to Triple-A for the first time, where he is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in seven appearances (five starts).