Marcos Castañon hit a three-run home run, but the TinCaps' bullpen surrendered two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and Fort Wayne fell to the Lake County Captains 5-3 on Saturday at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio.
The TinCaps (36-37, 4-3 second half) missed an opportunity to climb above .500 for the first time this season. They remain alone in second place in the Midwest League East Division's second-half standings.
Saturday's game started auspiciously for Fort Wayne as Jackson Merrill and Jakob Marsee drew back-to-back walks to open the contest and Castañon, batting third, put his team in front 3-0 with his 10th home run of the season. Nathan Martorella followed with a four-pitch walk, but Lake County starter Steve Hajjar settled in and retired the next three hitters. Fort Wayne managed only six hits and two walks the rest of the game.
The Captains got a pair of runs in five innings off Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert, who equaled a season-high with eight strikeouts and did not walk a batter in a start for the first time since July 16, 2022. He left with a 3-2 lead, but reliever Ethan Routzahn loaded the bases with two singles and a walk in the sixth and then issued a tying free pass to Dayan Frias, who had homered off Bergert an inning earlier.
Another TinCaps reliever, Chris Lincoln (2-2), took the loss when he gave up a single and a walk in the eighth and then surrendered a double to Frias, scoring both runs and completing the scoring. Frias drove in four runs.
Castañon homered for the second time in four games and fifth time since June 10. He is tied for seventh in the league in four-baggers and is in fifth with 45 RBI. He has driven in 13 runs in the last 12 games.
Merrill, the Padres' No. 1 prospect, went 2 for 4 and scored a run. He is fifth in the league with 43 runs scored, one of three TinCaps in the top five in that category.
Marsee is the league-leader in runs with 58 after his tally Saturday. He walked twice and is second in the league in free passes with 56. He has scored 15 runs in the last 15 games.