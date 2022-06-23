The TinCaps avoided watching Great Lakes celebrate a division championship on Fort Wayne's home turf, but that's only because the TinCap players had left the stadium by the time the Lake County Captains beat the Dayton Dragons late Wednesday night, clinching the first-half East Division title for the Loons.
Great Lakes stuck around after beating Fort Wayne 4-2 on the penultimate day of the season's first half and followed the Lake County-Dayton game in the visitor's clubhouse at Parkview Field. A raucous celebration, complete with champagne that had been prepared for the event, commenced when Lake County defeated the second-place Dragons 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. When this reporter left the stadium, sounds of the celebration could be heard reverberating through the bowels of the stadium.
Those sounds signaled the end of meaningful (in the standings at least) baseball in the first half for the TinCaps. Of course, manager Brian Esposito likes to emphasize that every game and every workday matters for the purposes of player development, which is the overarching goal at this level, but it's also true that when Fort Wayne and Great Lakes take the field Thursday for the final matchup of the 66-game first half, neither team will have anything for which to play outside of pride.
The Loons were able to clinch the division with a pair of tight victories in the first two games of their series against the TinCaps, winning 4-3 Tuesday before scoring three runs in the late innings Wednesday to erase a one-run deficit and steal another triumph, their seventh in a row overall. The losses were tough pills to swallow for the TinCaps, who, despite the usual focus on player development over wins and losses, have not been satisfied with their first-half performance in the latter area. This team cares about winning and starting 26-39 has been frustrating for a group Robert Hassell III called "loaded" (with good reason) before the season began.
"I think (how much you care about winning and losing) really comes down to what's in your chest, man," Fort Wayne outfielder Corey Rosier said. "Some (minor-league players) don't really care about it, but I know for me, I'm always competing, wanting to win, come out on top. It's something I definitely think about, different situations, thinking about the game, trying to just do everything you can to pick up your teammates and pass it along."
Rosier provided the highlight of the night for the TinCaps, ripping a 394-foot home run to right-center to lead off the bottom of the first. It was his first home run in more than a month, but he has eight hits, including three for extra bases, and four walks in the last six games. The speedy outfielder is one of Fort Wayne's hotter hitters right now.
"It's just seeing the fastball up in the zone to make sure I'm not swinging at low pitches," said Rosier, who also stole his 20th base, the fifth-highest total in the league, Wednesday. "I'm just putting good swings on the ball and using the big part of the field."
Outside of Rosier's home run, however, there was little going for Fort Wayne offensively. The only other run scored on a Hassell sacrifice fly in the fifth and the TinCaps had just five hits in all, three of them from the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters in the batting order, Kelvin Melean and Olivier Basabe.
As for Hassell, he had a second straight hitless night after a 10-game hitting streak. In the two games against Great Lakes, he's 0 for 8 with five strikeouts and the sacrifice fly. The struggles began for the league's leading hitter when he was forced to stop using the pink bat that had been his lumber for several weeks and had helped him break out a slump in May. During his first at-bat of the series Tuesday, umpire Bryan VanVranken ruled Hassell could not use the bat, enforcing a no-colored-bats rule that previous umpires had not.
Two runs should have been enough for the TinCaps tonight, however. They got a good start from Ryan Bergert, a solid relief appearance from Edwuin Bencomo and led 2-1 into the eighth inning, just five outs from victory before right-hander Seth Mayberry gave up a walk, a double and a two-out, two-run single that cinched the victory for the Loons. It was the third time in their last five losses the TinCaps have had a lead in the eighth inning or later. If they're going to make a run in the second half, they're going to need their bullpen to do a better job of holding late leads and turning more of these close games into victories. With only one game left before the end of the first half, they're out of time to make fixes. Change has to start now.