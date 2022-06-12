The TinCaps were leading by two, two outs from a getaway day victory and a series split against the Lake County Captains, but couldn't seal the deal.
The Captains slugged their way to four runs in the ninth inning this afternoon at Parkview Field and escaped Fort Wayne with a 5-3 victory and a series triumph in front of an announced crowd of 4,579. The TinCaps (22-35) have lost six of their last seven series. They led in the eighth inning or later in four of the six games this week and we're tied or leading in the eighth in five of the six.
After Fort Wayne left-hander Fred Schlichtholz got the first out of the ninth with a strikeout, he gave up a single to Joe Naranjo, ending his day after a 1 2/3 innings. Closer Luke Boyd, who had given up only one run in nine innings over his previous 12 appearances, came on to finish off the game, but he was greeted rudely by right-fielder Jhonkensy Noel, who launched a mammoth game-tying two-run home run to the concourse in left-center. The four-bagger was Noel's league-leading 15th home run of the season and it was only the start of Boyd's troubles. After getting a groundout, he gave up a triple and two doubles, none of them cheap. By the time the dust settled, Lake County had sent eight hitters to the plate and deflated the crowd of 4,579.
The TinCaps (23-34) came to bat in the bottom of the seventh with the game scoreless – the teams were deadlocked at 0 through four innings for the second straight day and fourth time in the series – and Jack Stronach got the go-ahead rally going with a patient inside-out swing on a curveball that resulted in a sharp single to left. Kelvin Melean hit next and went with a fastball off the outside corner, chopping it to the right side and over the head of first baseman Joe Naranjo to put runners on the corners with nobody out. No. 9 hitter Anthony Vilar did his job, lofting a fly ball to deep center to bring in Stronach with the game's first run.
After Corey Rosier fouled out, Robert Hassell III stepped in, sporting the pink armbands and pink bats that have become his signature. He was in the lineup for the first time since May 29 following a stint on the COVID list and he made his presence known in his return. The 2020 No. 8 overall pick took a ball and then launched a fly ball that got into the jetstream blowing out to center and flew 414 feet to the bleacher seats to the right of the Summit Club for Hassell's seventh home run of the season and a 3-0 Fort Wayne lead. It was his first home run since May 13. Hassell came into the game tied for the Midwest League lead with a .305 batting average and raised his mark to .310 with a 2-for-4 performance (he also doubled in the first) to take the lead by himself. It was his first game with two extra-base hits since April 30.
Fort Wayne pitching was superb for 8 1/3 innings. The TinCaps took a no-hitter into the eighth inning thanks to outstanding efforts from starter Efraín Contreras and long reliever Brandon Komar. Contreras, pitching for the first time in 11 days after getting scratched from a start Tuesday for precautionary reasons, worked two scoreless innings, walked one and struck out a pair. He touched 95 mph with his fastball, the hardest this reporter has seen since he returned in May following Tommy John surgery, and also dropped in a couple of 76 mph curveballs for strikes. His command was as good as it's been since his return.
But even Contreras's excellent outing couldn't hold a candle to Komar's. The right-hander worked four perfect innings, striking out three and throwing 33 strikes among his 42 pitches. Komar worked nine shutout innings in this series, giving up only one hit, walking one and striking out eight in those frames. He is working on a streak of 21 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings and is quite simply one of the hottest pitchers in Minor League Baseball.
Felix Minjarez worked a 1-2-3 seventh in relief of Komar to keep the no-hitter going, but in the eighth, center-fielder Petey Halpin led off with a perfectly-placed bunt down the third-base line to give the Captains their first hit. A ground ball and another single brought in Lake County's first run and got the visitors' comeback started.
What's Next?
The TinCaps are off Monday will and will start a six-game series against the Midwest League East Division cellar-dwelling Lansing Lugnuts. Fort Wayne took 5 of 6 from Lansing from April 19-24, its best series of the season to date. The TinCaps scored at least nine runs in four of those six games, though two of them were only seven innings because of doubleheader rules. Left-hander Robert Gasser (1-7, 5.05 ERA) will start Tuesday for the TinCaps after turning in the best start by a Fort Wayne pitcher this season – 7 IP, 1 R, 11 K, 0 BB, 4 H – in his last outing.