For the second night in a row, an outstanding starting pitching performance was not enough to carry the TinCaps to a victory against the Lake County Captains at Parkview Field.
Left-hander Robert Gasser pitched a career-high seven innings, struck out a career-best 11 hitters, gave up only one run on four hits without a walk and left with a one-run lead, but Fort Wayne right-hander Nick Thwaits was unable hold the lead and the TinCaps fell 5-2, their third straight defeat.
The start of the game was delayed 53 minutes because of heavy rain in the area prior to first pitch.
Fort Wayne (20-33) slipped a season-high 13 games below .500 with the loss.
The TinCaps led 2-1 entering the eighth inning, but Thwaits gave up a single, threw a wild pitch and issued a walk to put two on before recording his first out on a sacrifice bunt. While pitching to Joe Naranjo, Thwaits fired a pitch off the foot of catcher Anthony Vilar and the ball caromed to the backstop, bringing in the tying run. Thwaits eventually walked Naranjo, as well, and ball four went back to the backstop for the third time in the inning, giving Korey Holland a chance to sprint home with the go-ahead tally despite a heroic effort from Vilar, who sprinted to the backstop and whipped the ball back to the plate.
The Captains (28-24) put the game in the next at-bat, when right-fielder Jhonkensy Noel launched a moonshot home run to left-center, his league-leading 14th long ball of the season. Noel flipped the bat ostentatiously after holding it most of the way down the first-base line as he watched his no-doubt blast put the Captains up 5-2.
Thwaits' rough night snapped a string of 10 consecutive scoreless innings over his previous five appearances.
The TinCaps got their only runs in the sixth inning thanks to a huge break. With two outs and two on, red-hot Jack Stronach, who had Fort Wayne's only two hits in the first five innings, popped to right. Second baseman Aaron Bracho drifted back and although he seemed to settle under it, he squeezed his glove a moment too soon and the ball popped out, letting both runners come around to score and putting Fort Wayne up 2-1.
Stronach went 2 for 4 with a double and is batting .371 with a .476 OBP since May 25. Before that, he was hitting just .118.
Fort Wayne was stymied through the early and middle innings by starter Aaron Davenport, who struck out nine, gave up only two hits and walked one. He had walked six in three innings in his previous start and tonight was the first time this season he did not give out at least two free passes. In two games in this series, the TinCaps have failed to score a run in 12 2/3 innings against Lake County starters, totaling only four hits and one walk and striking out 17 times in those innings.
After TinCaps right-hander Brandon Komar pitched five shutout innings and gave up only one hit in a duel with Lake County's Tanner Bibee in the series-opener Tuesday, Gasser followed suit against Davenport with his best outing in several weeks. His performance came on the heels of a string of four starts in which Gasser had gone 0-4 with an 8.48 ERA.
The Padres' No. 14 prospect according to Fangraphs had excellent stuff from the moment he stepped on the mound tonight, pairing a fastball at 93-94 mph with a pair of breaking balls, one with significant glove-side run that cut across the plate at 78-80 mph and another with more downward movement that was 86-87 mph. He missed bats with all three of those pitches, making special use of the fastball, which he used to finish off seven of his strikeouts. He fanned two with 94 mph heaters to work around a lead-off single in the seventh and exited with a 2-1 advantage.
Fort Wayne right-hander Felix Minjarez pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in his first appearance since May 20. He had been on the team's Development List and was activated before the game. Left-hander Fred Schlichtholz was also activated off the DL and will be available for the rest of the series.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in their six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-5, 5.23 ERA) to the mound. Bergert set a career-high for strikeouts with eight in his last start, when he gave up one run on two hits in 4 1/3 innings. He had been struggling prior to that, with a 7.30 ERA in his previous three starts. The Captains will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Mason Hickman (1-4, 5.96 ERA). Hickman is 6-foot-6.