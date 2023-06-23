Chase Valentine had a season-high three hits, but the TinCaps dropped the finale of their first-half schedule, falling 5-1 to the South Bend Cubs on Thursday at Four Winds Field in South Bend, snapping a three-game winning streak. It was just Fort Wayne's sixth loss in its last 18 games.
The TinCaps finished the first half 32-34, in fourth place in the six-team Midwest League East Division. The standings reset today for the start of the second half and Fort Wayne will have a chance to earn a postseason spot by winning the East or finishing second to first-half champion Great Lakes in the back half of the campaign.
The TinCaps scored their only run Thursday in the third inning. After back-to-back singles from Juan Zabala and Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill put runners on first and third, Merrill stole second and the throw went into center-field, letting Zabala score to knot the game at 1. Merrill has eight hits in the last four games and Zabala has been on base in 15 consecutive games.
The Cubs (30-35) went in front for good on a Felix Stevens two-run home run in the fourth off Fort Wayne right-hander Ryan Bergert, who fell to 4-2 after giving up three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in four innings.
Stevens' home run was just the second surrendered this year by Bergert in 51 2/3 innings after he served up 18 in 103 1/3 frames with Fort Wayne last year. He had not given up a long ball since May 7.
Valentine, who spent the first six weeks of the season with Low-A Lake Elsinore, where he hit .177, has been with Fort Wayne for a couple of weeks and has two multi-hit performances in four games in which he's had a plate appearance.