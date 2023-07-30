Graham Pauley homered for the third time in the series against West Michigan and Bodi Rascon pitched five hitless innings, but the TinCaps' bullpen let a late-inning lead get away for the second straight day and Fort Wayne lost to the Whitecaps 6-5 Sunday at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan.
The loss in the series finale meant the TinCaps (49-47, 17-13 second half) split the six-game series against the Whitecaps after winning three of the first four contests and fell into a tie with Dayton in the race for the Midwest League East Division's second-half playoff spot.
Fort Wayne took a 4-2 lead on RBI singles from Kervin Pichardo and Juan Zabala in the seventh, but West Michigan responded with a four-run eighth against Fort Wayne relievers Ethan Routzahn and Adam Smith, raising the TinCaps' bullpen ERA to a league-worst 4.97. The TinCaps led on four separate occasions in the final two games of the series, but were unable to win either game.
Fort Wayne's bullpen, which was short-handed because of Alan Mundo and Aaron Holiday going on the 7-day injured list Saturday, gave up nine runs in 5 1/3 innings over the final two games of the series.
Trailing 6-4, the TinCaps rallied in the top of the ninth. Pichardo led off with his second single of the day and, after a grounder moved him to second, Nerwilian Cedeño singled him home to cut the deficit to 6-5. With the tying run on first and two outs, Nathan Martorella, the league's leading home run and RBI man, lined out to second to end the game.
Pauley gave Fort Wayne the lead with a two-run blast in the top of the first off Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull, who was making a rehab start with West Michigan. It was Pauley's ninth home run in 27 games with Fort Wayne.
Graham Pauley hits another homer this time against rehabbing big league pitcher Spencer Turnbull pic.twitter.com/mnetCGzL4B— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) July 30, 2023
No one else in the Midwest League has more than six home runs since Pauley debuted with the TinCaps on June 29. He hit four home runs in 62 games with Low-A Lake Elsinore before getting called up. The former Duke Blue Devil added a single and scored twice Sunday. His .906 on-base plus slugging (OPS) would lead the MWL if he had enough at-bats to qualify.
Rascon walked the first two in the second inning and both runs scored on a Martorella error at first with two outs. The Fort Wayne lefty struck out four and walked three without surrendering a hit, but the Whitecaps ended the no-hit bid with a two-out Andre Lipcius single off Smith in the sixth. Rascon has a 1.33 ERA over his last six starts.
Martorella went 0 for 4 and saw a 15-game on-base streak and 10-game hit streak come to an end. His .861 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is third in the league after briefly rising to first Friday.
Leadoff man Jakob Marsee, who took a game off for the first time all season Saturday, went 2 for 5, ending a 1-for-28 stretch. He scored a run to extend his league-leading total in that category to 73, 14 ahead of Martorella and Cedar Rapids' Emmanuel Rodriguez in second. Marsee also stole his 34th base, which is the third-highest total on the circuit.