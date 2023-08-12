Leadoff man Jakob Marsee stayed hot with two hits including an RBI single, but the TinCaps' bullpen surrendered seven runs in the eighth inning and Fort Wayne lost its third straight to the Lansing Lugnuts, 10-1, at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan.
The loss extended Fort Wayne's stretch of winless series to five since the All-Star Break in mid-July and the TinCaps need a win Sunday to earn a split of the six-game set. Heading into the All-Star Break, the TinCaps (54-53, 22-19 second half) had gone eight straight series without losing one.
The Lansing victory, combined with Dayton's victory over Wisconsin, sent the Dragons (23-18 second half) a game ahead of the TinCaps in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings. West Michigan (22-18) is also a half-game ahead of Fort Wayne.
Lansing took the lead in the second on a T.J. Schofield-Sam single and added on in the fifth on a two-run home run from Daniel Susac, all off Fort Wayne starter Miguel Cienfuegos. Cienfuegos turned in a quality start, working six innings, giving up three runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two.
The TinCaps crept within two runs in the top of the eighth when Joshua Mears got hit by a pitch, moved to second on a wild pitch and came around to score on Marsee's single.
Marsee went 2 for 4 and extended his on-base streak to 17 and his hitting streak to eight. He leads the league with a .409 OBP and is getting on base at a .556 slip since July 30.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Lugnuts put the game away against Fort Wayne relievers Will Geerdes and Alan Mundo. Geerdes hit a batter, unleashed a wild pitch, walked one and gave up two singles before being removed and was eventually charged with five runs (two earned) in 1 2/3 innings. Mundo surrendered two singles and a triple before retiring the side in an inning in which Lansing sent 11 hitters to the plate. The Lugnuts might have done more damage had Fort Wayne left-fielder Lucas Dunn thrown out former TinCap Euribiel Angeles trying to score from second on a single.
Fort Wayne also committed also equaled a season-high four errors, the fourth time in 11 games it has notched a quartet of miscues.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Sunday in the finale of the six-game series. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Tyler Morgan to the mound for his first professional start after three relief appearances, two of them scoreless. Morgan, a 14th-round pick in June's MLB Draft, went 3-4 with a 6.24 ERA in 16 appearances (14 starts) during the collegiate season with Abilene Christian this year. He struck out 94 in 79 1/3 innings. The Lugnuts will counter with right-hander Jake Garland (3-7, 7.08 ERA).