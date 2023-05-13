The TinCaps drew a crowd of more than 8,000 to Parkview Field, by more than 2,000 the biggest of the season to date, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday evening, but were unable to treat those fans to a victory, falling to Beloit 5-1 while managing only three hits.
It was the first time manager Jonathan Mathews had experienced the intensity of a capacity crowd at Parkview Field since he was the team's hitting coach in 2021.
"I absolutely love it here, this place is special," Mathews said. "The people are special here and the atmosphere – I hope these guys, and I think they do, I hope they understand how lucky they are to have that atmosphere because ... that atmosphere isn't out there everywhere in minor-league baseball."
The game lasted only seven innings in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders. It was preceded by a 4-2 Sky Carp win earlier in the evening after the teams' matchup Friday was suspended in the bottom of the second inning because of rain.
The TinCaps fell to 10-22, the worst record in the Midwest League, while Beloit improved to 20-11 and remained in first place in the ML West Division. The Sky Carp clinched the series with their fourth win in the set's first five games and Fort Wayne is now 0-2-1 in home series this year. The doubleheader sweep means Fort Wayne has lost nine of its last 11 games at home.
Mathews said his goal as he tries to coax the team out of the cellar in the East Division has been to remain mostly even-keeled in front of the players.
"I sort of pride myself on being the same guy every day," the first-year Fort Wayne manager said. "I want them to see that. Now, does it churn in my guts and do I lose sleep? Absolutely, but I don't let them know that.
"It's a long season, we say it all the time that it's a marathon and not a sprint. ... I feel like if I do have to a stern message once in a while, then it's heard. It's the same as the way I parent. If I yell at my kids all the time, eventually they're not hearing any of it. If I do have to have a stern message once in a while and there's been a couple this year already, then I feel like it's heard."
Fort Wayne starter Keegan Collett enjoyed a fantastic stretch Tuesday, whiffing the first seven hitters he faced, but he had no such luck Saturday, throwing just 14 strikes across 30 pitches, walking three, giving up two hits and only recording two outs before giving way to reliever Chris Lincoln with the TinCaps already trailing 3-0. Collett has walked 12 in 6 1/3 innings this year.
Beloit tacked on a run in the third when Fort Wayne left-fielder Nathan Martorella lost a Tanner Allen fly ball in the lights for a double – it landed several steps behind him on the warning track – and Ynmanol Marinez was able to score from first on the play.
Meanwhile, the TinCaps were struggling to get anything going at the plate. Five Fort Wayne hitters in a row whiffed across the second and third innings. Catcher Juan Zabala was the fourth of those strikeouts and he was victimized by a pitch-clock violation as he failed to get set in the batter's box in a timely manner, handing him the third strike. The next hitter, Jakob Marsee, took a called third strike. It was the third straight at-bat Marsee, one of the league's leaders in walks, had gone down looking and he was extremely unhappy, barking at plate umpire Daniel Bytheway to the point Bytheway put up a firm hand to stop him.
Nor was that the only time Fort Wayne was displeased with the umpiring. In the fourth, Martorella hit a ground ball to third and was called out on a bang-bang play at first. He was convinced he had been safe and gestured demonstratively at plate umpire Juan Gomez before returning to the dugout and slamming his helmet. A cacophony of boos rained down on Gomez from the sizable crowd, which exploded as though it had witnessed a walk-off win when Marcos Castañon reached on an error to open the fourth, but had precious little else to cheer about.
Castañon scored on a grounder to first to bring Fort Wayne within 4-1 and the TinCaps put the first two runners on in the seventh, bringing the capacity crowd to a dull roar in anticipation of a comeback, but the next three hitters were retired in order to complete the twin bill.
Valenzuela raking
One of the few bright spots from the night was the performance of Fort Wayne catcher Brandon Valenzuela, who reached base three times in Game 1, singling twice and drawing a walk. Valenzuela, the Padres' No. 30 prospect, came to the TinCaps at the tail end of the 2021 season with considerable hype but struggled last year, hitting just .209 with a .348 slugging percentage. This year, he is batting .333 with a 1.045 on-base plus slugging (OPS), which would rank among the league leaders if he had enough at-bats to qualify. He's working on a 7-game hitting streak.
"To be honest with you, I think last year was a good thing for him," Mathews said. "He was humbled a little bit and he went back to work. He's super coachable and honestly I feel he's a better teammate than he was last year and he's more of a leader than he was. Not that you want kids to struggle, but if you take a positive away from it, that's a good thing and he definitely has done that."
Merrill ailing
Padres No. 1 shortstop Jackson Merrill has not played since Tuesday because of a non-COVID illness. He had five hits in his previous two games, but has been feeling under the weather since. This is the second stretch of games the Fort Wayne shortstop has missed for illness this season. Merrill is hitting .222 with a .273 OBP in 24 games.
"He feels better ... we'll see (Sunday)," Mathews said. "If he's like, 'Oh, maybe,' my tendency is to just say, 'Stay home tomorrow, we have Monday off and then get back here 100%.'"
Special jerseys
During the doubleheader, the TinCaps wore special jerseys for Mental Health Awareness Night. The game-worn jerseys are being auctioned off on TinCapsJersey.com with proceeds benefitting Fort Wayne’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The green jerseys featured a semicolon on the front for suicide awareness, while the back nameplate read #StrikeOutTheStigma. Underneath the number on the back were five dots, representing how 1 in 5 adults lives with a mental illness. The jersey’s side panels are lined with mental health support and awareness ribbon colors, while there’s a mental health awareness green ribbon on the left sleeve.
What's Next?
These teams will play the finale of the six-game series Sunday at Parkview Field with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Bodi Rascon (0-2, 6.17 ERA) to the mound and then will have Padres No. 24 prospect Ryan Bergert (1-1, 2.50 ERA) first out of the bullpen for a long relief appearance. Beloit will go with 25-year-old lefty Zach King (2-0, 0.00 ERA), who has not given up a run in 12 innings with the Sky Carp this year.