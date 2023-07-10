TinCaps infielder Marcos Castañon was named Midwest League Player of the Week on Monday after batting .464 with three home runs, 13 RBI and six doubles in a seven-game stretch that saw Fort Wayne go 6-1.
Castañon is the first TinCap to win the award since outfielder Joshua Mears did so in April 2022. Fort Wayne right-hander Jairo Iriarte won MWL Pitcher of the Week in May of this year.
“The stat that matters most to me is winning and I’m really proud of how our team has battled together this season,” Castañon said in a statement. “I appreciate all my coaches and teammates who’ve pushed me to continue developing, and also am thankful for the continued support of my family and friends.”
Castañon, a 2021 12th-round pick out of UC-Santa Barbara, got on base at a .531 clip and slugged 1.000 during the last week. He had a pair of game-winning hits: a three-run home run in the top of the ninth of a 10-7 win over Lake County last Monday and a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th of an 8-7 triumph over West Michigan on Sunday. He also hit a tying two-run home run in the eighth Sunday.
Castañon, who plays mostly third base for Fort Wayne, has been one of the Midwest League's hottest hitters for the last 3 1/2 weeks. In 20 games since June 17, he is batting .360 with seven home runs and 26 RBI and an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of 1.182. That hot stretch has propelled him into second in the MWL in home runs (13) and RBI (58), one short of the league lead in both categories. He is also third on the circuit in OPS (.843).
For more on Castañon's recent performance, click here.
The TinCaps are on a four-day hiatus along with the rest of the minor leagues for the MLB All-Star Break. They start a three-game series in Midland, Michigan, against the Great Lakes Loons on Friday. Fort Wayne is in first place in the MWL East Division second-half standings at 11-4. Great Lakes is second at 9-6.