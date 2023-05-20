Marcos Castañon doubled three times, Nathan Martorella, Jackson Merrill and Justin Farmer collected two hits apiece and the TinCaps' bullpen bounced back from back-to-back late inning collapses to help Fort Wayne to a 5-1 win over Dayton on Saturday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio.
The TinCaps (14-24) clinched a split of the series with their third win in the first five games of the set and can capture a second straight road series with a win Sunday.
The TinCaps trailed 1-0 in the fourth, but Castañon pulled the first of his three two-baggers down the third-base line with two outs and Martorella drove him in with a single to center. Castañon was involved again when Fort Wayne took the lead two innings later as he roped a double to center to drive in Merrill, who had singled to put the visitors up 2-1.
Merrill got a rally started in the eighth with a triple to deep right-center and came around to score on another single from Martorella, who is second in the Midwest League with 25 RBI after driving in two Saturday. Martorella eventually scored himself on a Farmer single to make it 4-1.
Triple for the Kid!! @_jacksonmerrill pic.twitter.com/Dr7DM3zU8n— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) May 21, 2023
Castañon then completed his double trifecta with another two-bagger to deep center in the ninth, bringing in Kervin Pichardo, who had walked to open the inning.
Martorella finished the night with an .854 on-base plus slugging (OPS), good for eighth in the league, while Castañon is 15th at .794. The pair combined for five hits after striking out back to back with the tying run on second in a 2-1 loss Friday. Castañon is fourth in the league in runs scored with 24 while Martorella is tied for sixth with 23. Castañon is also fourth in RBI with 23.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Ryan Bergert, the Padres' No. 24 prospect, went four innings and gave up a run on six hits while striking out five and walking three. He lowered his ERA to 2.16 after posting a 5.84 mark in a full season with Fort Wayne last year.
The only run he gave up came in the second, when Edwin Arroyo singled to right to drive in Matheu Nelson. Ruben Ibarra also tried to score on the play, but Fort Wayne right-fielder Joshua Mears cut him down with a strong throw to the plate.
Josh Mears throw a runner out from Right field! pic.twitter.com/1NgmPE9Xig— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) May 20, 2023
When Bergert bowed out of the game, the Fort Wayne bullpen stepped up, with right-hander Ethan Routzahn delivering four innings of one-hit, shutout work with four strikeouts to earn his first win since Sept. 14, 2021. Keegan Collett bounced back from a difficult outing Thursday – he gave up three runs in 1 2/3 innings – to strike out the side in order in the ninth.