Inconsistent.
That's what the TinCaps have been all season, taking one step forward and one (or sometimes two) back. This time the step forward was a 14-run, 22-hit performance against Lansing on Sunday, easily Fort Wayne's best overall game of the season.
The step back came tonight, in the opener of a six-game series at Parkview Field in front of 4,503 against surging Great Lakes, with a chance to really begin to build some momentum. Instead of seizing that opportunity, the TinCaps lost 4-3, leaving 12 runners on base in the process and falling to 4-29 when the opponent scores first. The victory significantly increased the chances they'll have to watch the Loons celebrate a Midwest League East Division first-half title on the Parkview Field infield sometime in the next two days as Great Lakes' sixth straight win combined with Dayton's fourth consecutive loss to catapult the Loons into first place all alone with two games left in the first half.
The loss was made all the more frustrating because of how easily it could have been a victory. Fort Wayne threatened repeatedly and had a couple of clutch hits, but never put together a big inning. On the mound, right-hander Dwayne Matos was arguably as good as he's been in any of his six appearances with the TinCaps, but made one devastating mistake, serving up a hanging slider to one of the league's best power hitters, Jonny DeLuca, who crushed a three-run homer in the fourth inning. In short, the TinCaps didn't play badly, but they also didn't play well enough to win against one of the best teams in the league despite having several chances to snare a galvanizing triumph. This team feels close to a breakthrough, but it has not gotten there yet, despite a feeling of confidence in the clubhouse that it will come, sooner rather than later.
"We're really confident," catcher Anthony Vilar said. "You can kind of see it in the dugout during the game, everybody is starting to hit, put things together, we're getting guys over, we're doing the right things to win games."
And still wins have not come in bunches as of yet, last week's encouraging series victory over Lansing aside (the TinCaps are 9-3 against the last-place Lugnuts and 17-35 against everyone). Now with only two games left before the second half of the season begins, Fort Wayne is running out of time to really kick itself into gear. While tonight's defeat didn't matter much in the standings from the TinCaps' perspective (though they would certainly like to avoid watching a celebration on their home turf), it was a signal they have not yet turned the corner.
"We just need to go out and play baseball," manager Brian Esposito said. "We need to be where our feet are. Every game matters for the development of these players. There's not an opportunity where they can take a day off and expect to move their careers if they're not doing what they need to do today. Every day matters, every workday matters, every opportunity to step on the field and letting your skillset play out matters. If we do that to the best of our abilities, we usually come out on top and then we don't have to worry about talking about winning; winning just becomes a byproduct of the process we have in place."
There were some positives to take away from tonight's performance. Chief among them was Matos, who, outside of the home run he surrendered to DeLuca, was excellent over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five, gave up five hits, a walk and three runs and retired 10 hitters in a row during one stretch. His command has been excellent recently, though he fell behind one too many times in that fourth inning, not only going 3-0 against DeLuca but also walking Jose Ramos with two outs and the bases empty in a scoreless game. Those are the situations in which Matos has to be better, but at 21 years old it's clear already that his stuff – fastball up to 96 mph, off-speed pitches at 82-84 with movement – plays at this level.
Matos was a long reliever when he first came to Fort Wayne from Double-A San Antonio in late May, but he has moved into the rotation for the foreseeable future. The TinCaps are running a system in which one of the five members of the starting rotation from before Matos's arrival (Robert Gasser, Jackson Wolf, Ryan Bergert, Noel Vela and Efraín Contreras) will skip a start, one at time, over the next month. Last week, it was Bergert's turn and this week it is Wolf's time for a rest. Matos will start in their place and by the time each one has had a rest, Gasser might well be in Double-A, opening a permanent rotation spot for the Dominican right-hander, if he pitches like he did tonight.
"These guys are very youthful in their careers, there's no sense in trying to blow them out the whole year when you can afford to give an opportunity to get a blow and recalibrate as the rest of the season goes on," Esposito said of the plan for the rotation. "Trying to finish the season a little stronger than they started it is the plan and they want to walk out of here healthy. A little downtime in the middle of the season won't hurt nobody, that's for sure."
On offense, Robert Hassell III went 0 for 5 with a pair of strikeouts, snapping the 10-game hitting streak with which he started the night. In the first inning, he was made to give up the pink bat with which he had been hitting for close to two weeks – he told the Journal Gazette it was the one with which he felt most comfortable – by home plate umpire Bryan VanVranken for reasons that were unclear.
On a more positive note, Agustin Ruiz went 2 for 4 with a double, giving him six hits (three doubles and a home run among them) over his last two games after a 3-for-40 stretch. Esposito has talked about timing against fastballs as a key for Ruiz's development and he will certainly see plenty of heaters in this series given Great Lakes' bevy of live arms. Lucas Dunn also snapped a 1-for-20 stretch to start his Parkview Field career, going 3 for 3 with a walk, a continuation of hot streak that started in Lansing.