The TinCaps have eked out back-to-back wins in dramatic fashion and Brandon Valenzuela has been at the center of the winning rally on both occasions. After scoring the tying run on a bloop single in a two-run sixth inning Thursday, Valenzuela delivered the game's biggest hit Friday night in a 2-1 victory over the Lake County Captains, tripling to left-center to drive in Lucas Dunn in the eighth with what turned out to the the winning run.
It's fitting Valenzuela has been central to Fort Wayne's first back-to-back wins at Parkview Field since April 16 and 17. After all, he's one of the hottest hitters in the Midwest League with a .317 batting average and .384 OBP since May 15. The Padres' No. 12 prospect praised a raucous crowd of more than 6,100 fans for energizing the TinCaps in recent days.
"We are getting fueled by the fans right now so shout out to them," Valenzuela said.
Valenzuela's recent hot streak has been fueled by a new approach at the plate that has helped him hit fastballs with more authority. Earlier in the season, the Hermosillo, Mexico, native was sitting on breaking pitches and trying to adjust to heaters, manager Brian Esposito said. That left him frequently behind fastballs. But in recent weeks, he has been much more ready for high-velocity offerings – his triple Friday and his two-run home run Thursday came on such pitches.
"This is the second time this series they had him buried underneath the zone with off-speed and decided to try to throw that heater by him because that's what teams were doing to him, they were gassing him up late," Esposito said of Valenzuela's triple. "That's the second time this series he made them pay on a fastball with two strikes. ... Good moment for him, good moment for all of us."
For his part, Valenzuela said he has far more confidence hitting the fastball now than he did at the beginning of the season. He was hitting just .172 through May 14, but has turned his campaign around over the last month.
"I was late at the beginning of the season, but right now I'm not even worried about getting (beaten) by fastballs," Valenzuela said. "I'm just ready to hit whatever pitch they throw to me right now."
It's taken longer, but it seems as though the TinCaps' fortunes might finally be starting to turn, as well. After going well more than a month without seeming to be able to buy a break, Fort Wayne has gotten two huge gifts in the last two games to propel it to consecutive triumphs. On Thursday there was the game-tying bloop single to center from Olivier Basabe that ticked off second baseman Christian Cairo's glove. One game later, Lake County shortstop Angel Martinez threw the ball away on a routine grounder, letting Fort Wayne's Lucas Dunn reach second in the eighth inning ahead of Valenzuela's triple.
Fort Wayne's defense, by contrast, was excellent all night. It began in the third inning, when pitcher Jackson Wolf picked Joe Naranjo off first with runners on the corners. As Naranjo broke for second and got in a rundown, Martinez tried to steal a run from third. Second baseman Wyatt Hoffman calmly turned and fired a strike to the plate to cut down what would have been the go-ahead tally in a 1-1 game.
Hoffman was at the center of the TinCaps' excellent defensive performance, helping them turn inning-ending double plays in the sixth and seventh and nearly getting another in the fifth (the runner was safe at first by an eyelash but Wolf retired the next hitter to end the inning). Hoffman, son of Padres Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman, has only been with the TinCaps for a few days, but he is already carving out a niche as an excellent defensive second baseman. He has terrific footwork at the position and a strong enough arm to make every throw from that side of the infield. He and shortstop Kelvin Melean helped keep Fort Wayne in the game until Valenzuela's heroics in the eighth.
"Our defense has really been a strength for us," Esposito said. "This is something we talk about all the time, it's something we work on every day, it's a staple of what we do. ... We really, really, really talk about thriving on defense because ... you can certainly win some games by playing tight defense and eliminating some balls getting through and turning double plays when they present themselves. We work really hard in the workday to do that."
The defensive performance helped Fort Wayne relievers Sam Keating, Fred Schlichtholz and Luke Boyd combine to pitch four scoreless innings behind Wolf, who bounced back from his worst start of the season to work five innings and give up only one run while striking out six. Keating has turned in three multi-inning scoreless outings in his last five appearances, Schlichtholz was pitching for the first time since May 19 after a bout with COVID-19 and went 1 1/3 innings, extending his streak of scoreless frames to start the season to 5 1/3, and Boyd worked his 11th scoreless outing in his last 12 to notch his fourth save. The TinCap bullpen has been up and down this season, but as it gets healthy (Schlichtholz and Felix Minjarez have returned from the shelf recently and Wen-Hua Sung and Danny Denz could do so in the next couple of weeks) it could be an asset going forward.
For now, the TinCaps seem to have some actual momentum for the first time in several weeks. This series against the Captains has been hotly-contested, with three of the four games decided by one run, making it the second straight week Fort Wayne has held its own against one of the division's upper-tier teams. There's been plenty on which to build over the last couple of days and the TinCaps will likely have another loud crowd at their back as they try to win three in a row Saturday for the first time since April 23-24.