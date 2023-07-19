Lake County pitcher Aaron Davenport gave up just one hit in six innings in a start against the TinCaps on July 3.
Facing Fort Wayne again Wednesday afternoon in a matinee matchup at Parkview Field, Davenport surrendered two hits before recording an out, five by the end of the first inning and 13 in all before being removed from the game with one out in the fifth inning.
The TinCaps eventually collected 15 hits, including three each from Jakob Marsee, Lucas Dunn and Carlos Luis and a second home run in as many games from Graham Pauley, on the way to a 11-3 victory in front of an announced crowd of 5,408.
The TinCaps (45-41, 13-7 second half) extended their lead over Dayton to 3 1/2 games in the race for the second-half Midwest League East Division playoff spot, pending the Dragons' game against Wisconsin tonight.
Fort Wayne piled up hits early and often against Davenport, with Jakob Marsee and Nerwilian Cedeño opening the game with singles and Nathan Martorella, the league's leading RBI man, driving in the opening tally of the game for his 64th RBI of the season.
After Cedeño was caught stealing, Carlos Luis started a new rally with a two-out single and Dunn drove him in with a ringing double off the wall in left.
Pauley followed with a long fly to the lawn seats in right for his sixth home run in 17 games since being promoted to Fort Wayne in late June, extending the lead to 4-0 before Davenport escaped the first inning.
That was plenty of support for TinCaps starter Miguel Cienfuegos, a left-hander making his first appearance with Fort Wayne since April 30 after a stint on the injured list with a shoulder injury.
In his return to Parkview Field, the 26-year-old affiliated ball rookie tossed five shutout innings, surrendering only three hits and walking two while striking out two.
He induced plenty of weak contact and let the Fort Wayne defense work behind him, which it did as Marsee made a spectacular sprawling catch coming in on a sinking liner and Pauley ranged far up the middle from his position at second and made a jump throw for the out at first within a three-batter stretch in the third inning.
Fort Wayne tacked on in the bottom of the third, with the top of the order doing most of the damage once again. Four straight hits opened the frame, with Martorella doubling into the right-center gap to put runners on second and third and Luis knocking in a run with a chopper to the left side of a drawn-in infield, which he hustled to beat out for a single.
Dunn followed with another double off the wall in left, this one falling below the yellow line denoting a home run by just a foot or two and driving in Martorella to make it 6-0. An Albert Fabian grounder made it a three-run frame and a seven-run lead.
Dunn went 3 for 5 and extended his run as the hottest hitter in the Midwest League. The former Louisville Cardinal is batting .415 since June 30 and getting on base at a .516 clip in that stretch.
Dunn was at the center of another rally in the fifth, ripping a single to center to get the uprising started. Pauley then walked and Fabian singled to load the bases before Davenport balked in Dunn from third to make it 8-0. Davenport and the Captains were extremely unhappy with the call, but plate umpire Jack Mason stood firm.
Juan Zabala extended the lead to double digits with a two-run single to shallow center, the last of the baker's dozen hits Davenport surrendered.
The TinCaps have had multiple runners on base in 12 of the 17 innings in which they have batted in the first two games of the series.