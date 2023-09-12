The first TinCaps playoff game in nearly six years ended in victory for Fort Wayne, which beat the Great Lakes Loons 5-0 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the best-of-3 East Division Championship Series behind four shutout innings from starter Henry Baez and big nights offensively from Sammy Zavala and Tyler Robertson.
After 3,657 fans attended the series-opener at Parkview Field, the first playoff game at the downtown stadium since Sept. 14, 2017, the series will shift to Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, for Games 2 and 3 (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, when the TinCaps will have a chance to punch their ticket to the Midwest League Championship Series.
Robertson stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fourth with the game scoreless and Great Lakes starter Justin Wrobleski working on a perfect game while pumping pitch after pitch at 97-98 mph on the stadium radar gun. The Fort Wayne leadoff man broke Fort Wayne's offense out of its slumber, lacing the first pitch from Wrobleski in the fourth down the left-field line and into the corner for a double.
Two batters later, Nerwilian Cedeño went the other way for a double into the right-center gap and Fort Wayne went on top 1-0.
That gave Henry Baez his first cushion of the night after he'd been tasked with matching zeroes with Wrobleski through the early frames. The 20-year-old TinCaps right-hander saw seven Loons reach base against him through four innings, but worked his way out of trouble repeatedly, striking out Yunior Garcia looking with a fastball painted on the outside corner to escape a bases-loaded jam in the third.
Baez eventually worked four-plus scoreless innings, striking out four, walking five and giving up three hits. He came out in the fifth after giving up a leadoff walk and then a soft single, leaving runners on first and third with nobody out for right-handed reliever Ethan Routzahn.
Routzahn performed a Houdini act of his own, striking out Alex Freeland with a fastball, getting a Garcia to line out so hard to left that Dalton Rushing did not have time to tag up at third and then inducing a flyout to left from Chris Alleyne to end the inning and keep Fort Wayne in front. Routzahn pumped his fist and pounded his chest as he exited the mound at the end of the frame.
Great Lakes left 12 runners on base and went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position, with the only hit of the infield variety.
Fort Wayne extended its lead in the sixth when Robertson ripped a double off the wall in left-center and came around to score on a Carlos Luis jam-shot single blooped into shallow center field with two outs.
Robertson has scored 14 runs in 18 games with the TinCaps since his call-up from Low-A Lake Elsinore and is batting .352 in that stretch.
The game remained tight into the seventh, when the TinCaps got a walk and a single to put two on with two out. Padres No. 5 prospect Sammy Zavala hit next, having gone 0 for 3 with a pair of strikeouts to that point. Zavala worked a 2-2 count, then took a fastball on the inner third and crushed it on a line to the concourse beyond the right-field wall for a three-run home run, sending the raucous crowd into a frenzy.
Zavala had been 4 for 54 in 19 games with the TinCaps prior his home run, which was his first at High-A and 15th of the season. Just a few innings earlier, he had slammed his bat and helmet down in the dugout in frustration after a strikeout. After making contact in the seventh, he watched the ball sail over the fence, then flipped his bat high in the air before rounding the bases.
Routzahn, Carter Loewen and Cole Paplham combined to hold first-half East champion Great Lakes scoreless in the final five frames and combined to give up just one hit while striking out seven.