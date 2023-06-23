Marcos Castañon and Joshua Mears homered, Jakob Marsee scored three times and the TinCaps opened the second half of the Midwest League season with a 6-4 victory Friday over in-state rival South Bend at Four Winds Field in South Bend.
The victory came in the first game after the standings reset for the back half of the campaign. The TinCaps (33-34, 1-0 second half) need to win the Midwest League East Division second-half title or finish second behind first-half division champion Great Lakes to make the playoffs. Friday was the first day all year Fort Wayne has spent with at least a share of first place.
Castañon got the scoring started for Fort Wayne in the first inning Friday with an RBI single and Nathan Martorella added a sacrifice fly off South Bend pitcher Brandon Birdsell before the inning was out to make it 2-0.
The lead ballooned in the third when Castañon lifted his eighth home run of the season to left, a two-run shot which scored Marsee. Another Martorella sacrifice fly made it 5-1 in the fifth and pushed Martorella into sole possession of the league lead in RBI with 48.
Mears hit his sixth home run of the season in the eighth to make it 6-3 and Fort Wayne won for the 13th time in 19 games. The triumph ensured a split of the series against the Cubs, extending its series unbeaten streak to six (it is 3-0-2 in its last five and needs to win one of the two weekend games to win the series against South Bend).
Castañon went 2 for 4 with a walk and drove in three runs. He has eight RBI in the last six games and is up to 40 for the season, one of just seven players in the MWL with 40 RBI. He has been on base nine times in the four games against South Bend this week.
Marsee went 2 for 3 with a double and walked twice. He has scored 53 runs this year and his league lead in times crossing the plate expanded to 10 over Martorella, who is in second with 43. Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill is tied for fifth with 40 after scoring Friday. Marsee is also fourth in the league with a .394 OBP after reaching base 10 times in the series against South Bend so far. He does not seem to be slowing down despite being the only player in the league to play every game of the first half.
Lucas Dunn and Carlos Luis had two hits apiece for Fort Wayne, which collected 12 in all.
Mears' home run traveled 430 feet and snapped an 0-for-19 stretch which began June 15.
Joshua Mears is terrorizing fans in the left field concourse. 430ft. pic.twitter.com/LRcG8ebrYr— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) June 24, 2023
Fort Wayne left-hander Bodi Rascon pitched five innings and gave up only one earned run on three hits while striking out five and walking two to improve to 2-2. It was only the second time he'd gotten through five innings this year and his ERA sits at 3.60 in five starts since May 27.
Fort Wayne reliever Raul Brito pitched for the first time in a week after giving up three runs on four hits in two innings in his last outing, which stopped a stretch of 9 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings. He surrendered a run on two hits in two innings Friday. Right-hander Nick Thwaits pitched two innings and gave up one run on three hits to earn his third save.