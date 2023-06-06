The TinCaps scored six unanswered runs after falling behind early and went in front on a pair of wild pitches in the eighth inning on the way to a 6-3 victory in the opener of a six-game series against Quad Cities at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa.
The River Bandits (27-25), who came into the game winners of seven of their last 10 games and in second place in the Midwest League West Division, scored the game's first three runs off Fort Wayne starter Jairo Iriarte, the Padres' No. 11 prospect, who gave up six hits and walked two while striking four in four innings, but the Fort Wayne comeback began in the fifth with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch of Jakob Marsee and a sacrifice fly from Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill.
The TinCaps (23-29) knotted the score at 3 in the seventh when Justin Farmer singled to right to drive in Brandon Valenzuela. Two innings later, Valenzuela was again at the center of a rally, doubling to center to open the inning, moving to third on a ground ball and then scoring the go-ahead tally on a wild pitch. Lucas Dunn walked and also scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.
The Fort Wayne bullpen, which came into the game with the second-worst ERA in the league at 4.92, pitched five scoreless innings in relief of Iriarte, with Raul Brito (1-0) going three frames while giving up only one hit to earn the victory and Keegan Collett notching a two-inning save.
Brito lowered his ERA to 1.29 and earned his first win in the Padres' farm system after spending 2016 to 2022 with the Marlins' organization.
Collett has worked nine consecutive scoreless innings over his last five appearances after posting an 11.25 ERA in his first seven games this year. He has given up only three hits during his recent run of shutout work.
Marsee scored his 40th run of the season, pushing him into the league lead by himself after entering the night in a tie with Great Lakes' Austin Gauthier. He is one of only two players in the league who has played in every game this season and he has scored a run in nine of his last 12 games.
Designated hitter Carlos Luis went 2 for 4 and scored a run for Fort Wayne.