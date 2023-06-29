TinCaps call-up Graham Pauley, making his High-A debut, belted a pair of home runs, drove in a career-high five runs and added a double to lead Fort Wayne to a 9-2 victory in the opener of a six-game series against the Lake County Captains at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio, on Thursday.
The victory propelled the TinCaps (35-35, 3-1 second half) to .500 for the first time this season. They started the season 0-5 and were as many as 12 games below .500 at 10-22 in mid-May, but have gone 25-13 since and have won six of their last eight contests.
Also homering for the TinCaps were Marcos Castañon (his ninth of the season and fourth since June 10), Jakob Marsee (his sixth) and Lucas Dunn (his fifth and third since June 9). Fort Wayne had 11 hits and drew five walks.
Jakob Marsee not man's best friend. This ball almost hits the dog on the walkway. pic.twitter.com/lM4gjKJLmF— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) June 29, 2023
Pauley gave Fort Wayne a 3-0 first-inning lead with a three-run homer and added a two-run shot in a four-run fifth which broke the game open. The No. 30 Padres prospect had only four home runs in 62 games at Low-A to open the season and eight home runs in 94 professional games. The former Duke standout came to Fort Wayne on Tuesday from Low-A Lake Elsinore, where he hit .309 with a .422 OBP and 40 walks against 40 strikeouts.
On Thursday, the 2022 13th-round pick, playing second base, put himself in the pantheon of TinCaps debuts, alongside players such as Ruddy Giron, who went 6 for 6 with a home run in his first game with Fort Wayne, also against Lake County, in May 2015, tying a franchise record for hits in a game.
Graham Pauley(SD/3B/22/A+) homered twice in his High-A debut tonight with 5 RBI. Pauley slashed .309/.422/.465 with 4 HR/12 SB in Single-A. Pauley has an 83% contact rate with a barrel rate north of 10% 👀 underlying data backs the performance. I’m in!pic.twitter.com/r3aKr4LkJA— Chris Clegg (@RotoClegg) June 30, 2023
Graham Pauley is halfway to the cycle in his first game in High-A. He's already hit a homer, now a double. pic.twitter.com/ASbdLzefMa— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) June 29, 2023
Have a debut, Graham Pauley!! 2-Run Homer! 102.7mph off the bat and travels 417 ft. #PodcastMojo pic.twitter.com/BmtmQaC6I9— SDDONAVAN (@SDDonavan) June 30, 2023
Fort Wayne first baseman Nathan Martorella joined Pauley with three hits, drove in a run, scored twice and drew a walk. He is second in the league with 47 runs and is tied for the league lead with 50 RBI. His .863 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is fifth.
Joining Pauley in making his TinCap debut was starter Austin Krob, who went five innings, surrendered two runs on five hits and struck out five with one walk to earn the victory, his first as a pro in 14 appearances. Krob did not have a win in 11 outings (10 starts) at Low-A this year despite posting a 2.34 ERA in 50 innings.
I also really enjoyed Austin Krob at TCU last year. Not sure of the velo, but love the ease of operation, control, FB angle and the CH here to get Dayan Frias, who is hard to K. pic.twitter.com/TJ7jNhP8fU— Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) June 29, 2023
Marsee added a walk to his home run and scored twice, keeping him 10 ahead of Martorella for the league lead with 57. The Padres' No. 22 prospect has scored 12 runs in the last 11 games. His .399 OBP is fourth in the league.
Castañon went 2 for 5 and scored twice. He has three home runs in his last nine games, two in his last four contests and 10 RBI in his last nine outings. Since June 17, he is hitting .333 with a .967 OPS.
The Fort Wayne bullpen continued its excellent start to the second half with four shutout, hitless innings and seven strikeouts. Aaron Holiday pitched two frames and whiffed four and José Geraldo turned in his fifth scoreless outing in the last six. The TinCaps relief corps has pitched nine consecutive innings without giving up an earned run.