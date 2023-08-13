The TinCaps matched a season-high with 17 hits, as Jakob Marsee and Lucas Dunn collected three each, and Fort Wayne beat the Lansing Lugnuts 11-6 on Sunday afternoon at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan, to snap a three-game losing streak and earn a split of the six-game series.
The victory left the TinCaps (55-53, 23-19 second half) a half-game behind West Michigan (23-18) in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot. Fort Wayne is tied with Dayton (23-19) for second place and starts a six-game series with the Dragons on Tuesday at Parkview Field.
Trailing 3-0 in the third inning Sunday, the visitors put seven of the first eight hitters on base and got RBI hits from Marsee, Nerwilian Cedeño, Graham Pauley, Lucas Dunn and Carlos Luis (a two-run double) on the way to a 6-3 lead before the side was retired.
Dunn added a two-run single in a three-run sixth and drove in three in all. The former Louisville Cardinal ripped his 17th double of the season and had his first multi-hit performance since July 22 after notching more than one hit in eight of his previous 18 contests.
Marsee, who led off the game with a triple after hitting leadoff home runs in two earlier contests this week, ran his league-leading tally of runs scored to 86 by crossing the plate three times. The leadoff man also leads the league with a .412 OBP after reaching four times Sunday, extending his on-base streak to 18 games and his hitting streak to nine. In 13 games since June 30, he is batting .422 and getting on base at a .567 clip.
Every TinCap had at least one hit and Pauley, Jarryd Dale, Kai Murphy and Colton Bender had two apiece in addition to the trio Marsee and Dunn managed. Fort Wayne was 10 for 25 (.400) with runners in scoring position.
Pauley drove in two runs, giving him 40 RBIs in 39 games with Fort Wayne since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore in late June.
Slugger Nathan Martorella drove in a run with a double in the fourth inning and also drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. The pair of RBIs pushed his season total to 72, tying him with Kala'i Rosario for the league lead. Martorella's .829 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is sixth on the circuit and his 68 walks are fourth.
Cedeño reached base three times with a single and two walks, drove in a run and scored twice. The No. 12 Padres prospect has been on base 10 games in a row.
TinCaps reliever Carter Loewen gave up only an unearned run and one hit in 3 1/3 innings to earn the victory and move to 2-0. The 24-year-old right-hander has thrown at least three innings in three consecutive outings after not doing so in 23 previous games this year. He has walked none in 9 1/3 innings over those three appearances after giving out 10 free passes in 12 frames in his first eight games with Fort Wayne in 2023.
TinCaps right-hander Tyler Morgan made his first professional start after appearing in three games in relief. He retired the first two hitters in the first inning, but then surrendered a double, walked a man and served up a three-run home run to Colby Thomas. Morgan eventually worked 2 2/3 innings, walked two, struck out two and gave up three runs on two hits.
What's Next?
The TinCaps, winless in their last five series, open their set against Dayton at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. Fort Wayne will send 19-year-old lefty Robby Snelling (4-1, 2.20 ERA) to the mound to open the series. The No. 3 prospect in the Padres' farm system is 3-0 with an 0.56 ERA and 20 strikeouts against two walks in 16 innings over his last three starts. The Dragons will counter with right-hander Kevin Abel (0-1, 10.43 ERA).