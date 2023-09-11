Tickets for Game 1 of the TinCaps' best-of-3 East Division Championship Series against the Great Lakes Loons are on sale now, the team announced.
Fort Wayne will host the opening game of the series Tuesday at Parkview Field, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Like on Tuesdays during the regular season, it will be a Family Feast Night with $2 concession options. Tickets start at just $7 and can be purchased by clicking here.
Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the series will be at Great Lakes' Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan. The TinCaps clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 with Great Lakes' win over West Michigan on Sunday.