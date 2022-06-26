The TinCaps dropped the series finale against the Great Lakes Loons by a score of 11-3 today. The TinCaps went 1-5 in the series, and are also 0-3 in the second half of the season, which started on Friday.
The TinCaps were out-hit 15-5 today and once again struggled to take advantage when they did get runners on base, going 1 for 10 at the plate with runners in scoring position and leaving eight runners stranded.
TinCaps starter Dwayne Matos took the loss after giving up four runs on seven hits in five innings of work. He struck out two but did not walk any batters.
Loons starter Carlos Duran allowed just one hit and no runs in three innings, striking out two. He still has not allowed a run since joining the Loons on June 15. Emmett Sheehan earned the win, allowing one run on three hits in four innings of relief work. H
How it happened
The Loons and TinCaps starters each blew through the first two innings, combining to allow just one base runner. But Loons left fielder Jonny DeLuca led off the top of the third with a long fly ball to the centerfield warning track. TinCaps centerfielder Robert Hassell III made a long run to the wall and got under the ball but it glanced off his glove. DeLuca was safe at third, and the play was ruled a triple rather than an error due to the distance Hassell had to cover just to make it close.
DeLuca scored the first run for the Loons when the next batter, Kekai Rios, grounded out to first.
The Loons bats really got cracking in the fourth inning. With one out, Eddys Leonard singled to left and three doubles in a row by Jose Ramos, Imanol Vargas and DeLuca plated three more runs.
The TinCaps finally put a run on the board in the seventh inning. Brandon Valenzuela led off the inning and reached based on a error, and Jarryd Dale and Matthew Acosta each singled to load the bases. Valenzuela came home on a groundout by Agustin Ruiz, but Kelvin Melean and Wyatt Hoffman each struck out to end the inning.
But the Loons quickly shut down any suggestion of a TinCaps comeback. With Ethan Routzahn on the mound, Diego Cartaya led off the eighth with a single, which was followed by a Alex De Jesus double. Another double by Leonard scored Cartaya, but the throw from right fielder Acosta was in time to catch De Jesus at the plate for the first out. Any optimism the TinCaps might've felt after that heads-up defensive play was deflated in the next at-bat as Ramos hit a two-run homer. It was the second home run in two days for Ramos, who gave the Loons a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Saturday.
The TinCaps once again loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eight, but only got one run out of it as Corey Rosier scored on a Valenzuela groundout.
The Loons took a 7-2 lead into the ninth inning but didn't pass up the opportunity to add a few more insurance runs. Rios led off with a single, Alcantara was hit by a pitch and both runners moved up a base on a passed ball by Valenzuela. Jorbit Vivas singled to center to score both runners, and then De Jesus singled and Leonard walked to load the bases. Ramos hit a grounder to second baseman Wyatt Hoffman, but Hoffman couldn't field it cleanly and was charged with an error. Both Vivas and De Jesus scored on the play.
The inning finally ended when Imanol Vargas grounded into a double play, the third double play turned by the TinCaps on Sunday.
Ruiz was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and he moved to second when Melean drew a walk. Both runners moved up when Hoffman flew out to center field, and then Ruiz scored the final run of the game when Rosier grounded out. Hassell flew out to left to end the game.
What's next
As usual, the TinCaps have an off-day on Monday. They will play six games at the West Michigan Whitecaps next week starting on Tuesday, and will return home the following Monday to face Lake County in the annual Fourth of July game.