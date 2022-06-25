For the second night in a row, the TinCaps came back from an early deficit – this time even taking a brief 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth – before ultimately falling to the Great Lakes Loons 7-5.
The TinCaps are 0-2 in the second half and 27-41 overall.
TinCaps starter Robert Gasser gave up a first-inning home run and ran into trouble in the sixth, but threw four scoreless innings in between. He gave up five runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings, walking one and striking out nine.
What happened
Left-hander Robert Gasser came into Saturday's game as the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week after a combined 12 scoreless innings in two wins over Lansing last week. But that streak ended quickly Saturday: Loons leadoff man Jonny DeLuca beat a throw by short stop Jarryd Dale for an infield single to start off the top of the first. Alex De Jesus quickly drew a walk on four pitches, and Gasser then struck out Eddys Leonard.
But then came trouble: Jose Ramos crushed a home run to left. The ball was hit hard enough that TinCaps leftfielder Corey Rosier only took a few steps toward the wall before he stopped to watch it soar over the wall.
The TinCaps took back a run in the bottom of the first: Rosier led off with a triple to center and came home to score on a groundout by Lucas Dunn. Rosier also scored Fort Wayne's second run of the game in the third inning, drawing a walk from Loons starter Ben Casparius, moving up to second on a groundout by Robert Hassell III and then scoring on a Lucas Dunn single to right.
Fort Wayne briefly took the lead after scoring two runs with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Anthony Vilar had led off the inning with a walk, but was erased when Rosier hit into a double play. But Loons starter Ben Casparius issued his second walk of the inning to Hassell, ending his outing. Reliever Robbie Peto picked up right where Casparius left off, walking Dunn on four pitches, and then gave up a single to Matthew Acosta that scored Hassell.
With Jarryd Dale at bat, there was a brief flashback to Friday night, when the TinCaps scored three runs on three wild pitches. Peto threw a wild pitch that allowed Dunn to score from third, and Acosta made his way to third base. The TinCaps would load the bases again as Dale walked and Agustin Ruiz was hit by a pitch, but Kelvin Melean struck out to end the inning.
But that lead was short-lived. Kekai Rios doubled to center with one out in the sixth, and Rios scored on a fielding error by TinCaps third baseman Olivier Basabe that left Sauryn Lao safe at first. Lao then scored when No. 9 hitter Ismael Alcantara that bounced off the top of the right-field wall.
That double spelled the end of Gasser's outing, and he was relieved by Nick Thwaits, who got the third out of the sixth on one pitch as Jonny DeLuca popped out to Dunn at first.
But the seventh inning wasn't so easy for Thwaits. Eddys Leonard reached on a single and then scored on a two-run homer by Imanol Vargas, putting the Loons back up 7-4.
In an unlikely repeat of Friday night's wild pitch rally, Ruiz, who drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the eighth, advanced to third on a Rosier single and then came home to score when Loons pitcher Julian Smith threw a wild pitch. It was the fifth TinCaps run to score on a wild pitch over Friday and Saturday. But the rally ended as Hassell struck out.
The TinCaps brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth after Acosta and Dale both drew walks, but Melean flew out to right to end the game.
In all, four Loons pitchers walked 10 TinCaps batters. Both teams went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base. the Loons out-hit the TinCaps 14-6.
What's next
The six-game series against the Loons will conclude Sunday at 1:05 p.m., when right-hander Dwayne Matos will face Loons righty Carlos Duran.
It will be Military Appreciation Day.