TinCaps designated hitter Brandon Valenzuela hit the ball hard four times Wednesday night in a loss to the Lake County Captains, but only had one hit to show for it, lining out three times.
In the first inning tonight, he hit a ball where no one would be able to catch it, 378 feet away on to the concourse beyond the right-field wall for a two-run homer, his fourth long ball of the season.
"(Lake County starter Mason Hickman) got me with two curveballs in a row, I was really early on it," Valenzuela said of his home-run at-bat. "When I got the second strike, I wasn't thinking that hard, just stay on the fastball, hit it the other way, let it get deep. I didn't put a hard swing on it, I just touched the ball."
Despite some hiccups along the way, Valenzuela's blast helped carry the TinCaps to a 5-4 win over the Captains at Parkview Field, snapping a three-game losing streak and, as Valenzuela put it, getting some pressure of the team's back.
Fort Wayne's offense has been extremely up and down (more down, to be frank) over the last six weeks, but two of the constants in recent series have been Valenzuela and Jack Stronach, both of whom played key parts in the triumph tonight. Valenzuela went 1 for 4, homered and scored two runs. After a rough start to the season, the cannon-armed backstop is hitting .295 with a .376 OBP since May 15 and he has three of his four long balls since May 29. The Padres' No. 12 overall prospect is as locked in as he's been in his time with Fort Wayne, which started late last season.
"One part of me knew I was going to get through it and the other part always has those doubts," Valenzuela, who hit .186 and slugged .278 in his first 27 games, said of his early-season struggles. "Even when you're that dude, you always have doubts in baseball. That's what the coaches are here for, to help us out, get us through tough (stretches) and keep competing."
TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said Valenzuela is more ready to hit velocity than he was earlier in the season, when he was often sitting on off-speed pitches and late on heaters.
"I just see a guy who's putting himself in a much more optimal position to hit," Esposito said. "He's getting set earlier, he's on time, he's taking much better passes at velocity right now. It was good to see him catch up to the heater after seeing him get fooled on two breaking balls underneath the zone. They tried to go top shelf on him and they made a mistake and he was able to make them pay for it, which tells me he did everything right being ready to hit that guy's fastball and then adjust to off-speed as opposed to looking to hit the off-speed pitch and then adjusting to the fastball, which he was doing earlier in the season, creating some poor passes, some late swings and not being able to catch up to the fastball. ... Every time I look up he's putting a good swing on a fastball."
Stronach, meanwhile, reached base three more times tonight, walking twice and ripping a key double to right during Fort Wayne's game-winning two-run rally in the sixth. The first baseman was hitting just .118 through May 24, but has moved his average all the way to up to the Mendoza Line with a .378 clip and a .500 OBP since May 25. He was always a much better hitter than he showed early in the year and he and Valenzuela batting 4-5 in the order is one of the best combinations going in the Midwest League right now.
One Fort Wayne hitter who hasn't had much success recently is outfielder Agustin Ruiz. The slugger led the TinCaps in home runs and RBI last season before getting promoted to Double-A, but struggled at the higher level and got sent back to Fort Wayne in late May. Since getting here, he has not been himself, going just 2 for 31 in nine games. Both of those hits are home runs, however, and one of them came tonight, a 380-foot blast to right that must have felt somewhat cathartic for the 22-year-old Ruiz. He obviously knew it was out off the bat and held the lumber halfway down the first-base line before flipping it away. If the lefty-swinging power hitter can get hot, Fort Wayne's lineup will become significantly more formidable, especially when Robert Hassell III and Corey Rosier return later this week or early next week.
"Any time you can do some damage, it builds some confidence in you and puts you in a good position," Esposito said. "I see (Ruiz) as the same position (Valenzuela) was in: behind fastballs, in between swings, maybe some guessing up there. Moving forward he's going to have to do a much better job of being ready to hit fastballs."
Though the TinCaps certainly won't complain about a win, it was not by any means an aesthetically-pleasing victory. Fort Wayne pitching issued nine walks, three wild pitches, hit a batter and Valenzuela had a key passed ball in the sixth inning. Esposito was pleased his team was able to push the across the winning runs from third in the sixth after it had worked on hitting and baserunning in those situations prior to the game – once again, one of the manager's points of emphasis gets displayed in the game, a pattern that has played out several times this season – but knows there's plenty of work still to come.
"Way too many free passes, just the complete opposite of efficient," the first-year TinCaps manager said of his pitching staff tonight. "(Starting pitcher Ryan) Bergert just didn't have his best stuff. We have to continue to throw strikes and get strike one. We didn't get strike one very often and we paid the price for it."
Still, a win is a win and this team badly needed one. With what figures to be a near-sellout crowd at its back Friday, maybe Fort Wayne can begin to string some successes together.