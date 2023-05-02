The TinCaps' game against the Lake County Captains on Tuesday in Eastlake, Ohio, was rained out. The matchup will be made up during a doubleheader Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m. Both games that day will be seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders.
Fort Wayne and Lake County will play their scheduled game Wednesday, with first pitch at 12:05 p.m. at Classic Auto Group Park. The TinCaps enter the six-game series 5-16, in last place in the Midwest League East Division. They split a six-game series with the Captains at Parkview Field in mid-April, but have lost 10 of 12 since.
The TinCaps will send left-hander Bodi Rascon (0-1, 4.15 ERA) to the mound Wednesday. Rascon was excellent in his most recent start, going five shutout innings and giving up just two hits while striking out six and walking three. He pitched three shutout innings and whiffed five against Lake County on April 11. The Captains will counter with lefty Rodney Boone (0-1, 4.82 ERA). Boone gave up three runs in an inning of work against Fort Wayne on April 16, permitting five of the seven hitters he faced to reach base.