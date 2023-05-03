The TinCaps and Lake County Captains were rained out for the second consecutive day Wednesday and will not open their six-game series in Eastlake, Ohio, until Thursday, when they are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Classic Auto Group Park.
The teams will also play a second doubleheader Saturday so they can make up both rainouts this week. All four doubleheader games will be seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on twin bills.
Game 1 today will start at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday's will start at 5 p.m., with the second game getting underway about half an hour after the end of the first on both days.
Fort Wayne enters the series 5-16, the worst record in the Midwest League. The TinCaps split a six-game series with Lake County at Parkview Field in mid-April, but have lost 10 of 12 games since.
The visitors are sending a pair of top 20 Padres prospects to the mound Thursday in right-handers Garrett Hawkins (0-2, 2.45 ERA) and Victor Lizarraga (0-1, 6.75 ERA). Hawkins, the organization's 19th-ranked prospect, has turned in three solid starts to open his season, surrendering a run on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts across four innings in his last outing. Lizarraga, the No. 7 prospect in the farm system and the Padres' reigning minor league pitcher of the year, has had a couple of decent starts after giving up five runs in only 2 2/3 innings in his inaugural outing of the campaign.