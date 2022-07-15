The TinCaps' fourth matchup in a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts, scheduled for Friday night at Parkview Field, was postponed because of steady rain that fell over Parkview Field for nearly an hour after the scheduled first pitch.
The teams will instead play a doubleheader Saturday, with the first game set for 4:35 p.m. and the second to follow approximately half an hour after the end of the first. Both games will be seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders.
Tickets for Saturday will be good for both games. Tickets from Friday's game can be redeemed for tickets at any home game the rest of the season for seats of equal or lesser value, with the option to upgrade based on availability. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.
The TinCaps (35-49, 8-10 second half) entered the night trying to extend their winning streak to four games, which would be their longest of the season.
On Saturday, Fort Wayne will likely start right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-6, 6.41 ERA) and left-hander Jackson Wolf (3-5, 4.68) in some order. The Lugnuts are slated to go with lefty Jack Owen (1-0, 2.77) and righty Blake Beers (0-3, 4.23).