The TinCaps' matchup Thursday against the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, was postponed because of field conditions after heavy rain fell on the stadium.
To make up the game, the teams will play a doubleheader Saturday, with first pitch of the first game scheduled for 5:05 p.m. The second game will follow 30 minutes after the end of the first. Both games are scheduled for seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders.
Despite the rainout, the TinCaps (60-56, 28-22 second half) drew within a game of first-place West Michigan in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings after the Whitecaps lost to Peoria 4-3, their second loss in a row after a 17-3 stretch. Eight of the last 11 games West Michigan has played have been decided by one run. Its magic number stands at 16.
Tonight, Fort Wayne will send right-hander Dylan Lesko, the No. 4 Padres prospect, to the mound for his High-A debut. Lesko, the 15th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, went 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 16 innings at Low-A Lake Elsinore before getting called up earlier this week.
It was a SPARKLING Diamond debut tonight for Dylan Lesko! 3 IP0 H3 BB4 SO0 ER pic.twitter.com/A79EMFyGhG— Lake Elsinore Storm (@Storm_Baseball) July 22, 2023
Here's what Fangraphs had to say about Lesko, whom it ranked the No. 26 prospect in all of baseball in July.
"Lesko was arguably the most polished and complete high school pitching prospect to come along in a decade, with an ideal pitcher’s frame, a gorgeous delivery, mid-90s velocity with huge riding life, and one of the better amateur changeups most scouts had ever seen. His curveball looked like it had gotten better during his draft spring, then his elbow blew out and he needed Tommy John, which precipitated his fall in the draft. Lesko was already the consensus top high school pitcher in the draft before the curveball showed up and would have been a top 10 lock had he stayed healthy throughout the spring, but instead he fell to no. 15, where he was picked by San Diego. The risk and long developmental timeline for high school pitchers, let alone injured ones, typically keeps them from sniffing the Top 100 (prospects) in all but a few cases. This was one of those.
"Lesko has returned and made a couple of starts on the complex leading up to list publication. He looks incredible. His fastball is comfortably in the mid-90s (he was 94-96 mph on July 4 during a morning start in the scorching Arizona heat) with explosive vertical movement, his curveball is crisp and nasty, and his signature changeup has bat-missing action. If there’s one caveat, it’s that Lesko has only been showing this stuff for about 20 pitches at a time, but it isn’t as if this stuff quality is new to him; he simply looks like he’s back. Few pitchers in the minors have three weapons like this."