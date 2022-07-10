Don't look now, but the TinCaps are showing some signs of figuring out a few of the issues that have plagued them since April and have won three in a row over the last two days to climb out of sole possession of the cellar in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings.
The second and third victories of Fort Wayne's winning streak came Saturday in a doubleheader sweep of the Lake County Captains at Parkview Field. The hosts won by scores of 3-2 (in eight innings) and 6-2 to match their longest win streak since April 23-24 and give themselves a chance Sunday to win their first series against someone other than Lansing since April 12-17.
They accomplished all of that without their best hitter, Robert Hassell III, the Midwest League's batting title leader, who has missed all three Fort Wayne wins in the series with general soreness and is day-to-day, according to TinCaps manager Brian Esposito.
"With Bobby out, one of our best players by far, we're just really trying to take advantage of everything we can," said Matthew Acosta, who played center field in Hassell's absence Saturday. "Bunting to get guys in, get them over, guys really trying to do their part. We're obviously missing a big bat in our lineup and we're trying to make every at-bat matter, just like Espo says. It could be your first at-bat, your last at-bat where that at-bat is the most important of your day, so we're just trying to do that and play great defense like we have been all year."
Acosta was central to both victories. In the eighth inning of the opener, he stepped to the plate with the bases loaded, nobody out and the winning run on third base. He fouled a pitch off, but then took four straight balls, three of them off the outside corner, and trotted down to first with a walk-off walk. He was met near first by his teammates, who piled on top of him, though maybe less enthusiastically than they usually would for a walk-off because there was still a second game to play.
"I was trying to see a ball elevated and put a ball in the outfield with the infield in," said Acosta, who had multi-hit games Thursday and Friday. "They had walked Max (Ferguson, the previous batter) on some low pitches and he was able to give me some eye contact at first and tell me everything was down, so really see it up. ... I worked a walk and the rest is history.
"It was nice to have a quick little celebration and then get right back to the locker room and get some rest before we come out and luckily win another game."
The TinCaps looked for most of the opener as though they would not even extend their winning streak to two. Lake County starter Doug Nikhazy had a no-hitter through 6 2/3 innings and the TinCaps were down to their last out trailing 2-0 with a runner on first. Corey Rosier got the rally started with an infield single (with a little help from indecision from Gabriel Rodriguez, who fielded Rosier's grounder at third and couldn't decide whether to go to second or first) and Jarryd Dale broke up Nikhazy's shutout with an RBI single to right. A wild pitch from reliever Alaska Abney knotted the score and marked the TinCaps' second late-inning comeback in three days. Such come-from-behind performances have been rare this season for a Fort Wayne team that came into Saturday 4-36 in games in which the opponent scores first.
"It definitely meant a lot," Ferguson said of the comeback. "Thursday we came back from six runs. Obviously tough that we lost it, but a good feeling knowing we can come back from something like that. Doug was pitching pretty well in the first game. ... We had been getting pretty much carved in that game, so it was pretty light (in the dugout) in that (seventh) inning like, 'Alright boys, might as well try to do something here.' Then all it takes is you get some traffic on the bases and then good stuff usually happens."
Ferguson helped the TinCaps win the first game in the extra frame. In addition to drawing a walk in the decisive bottom of the eighth, he kept the game tied in the top of the inning with a remarkable diving stab on a line drive to his right with the bases loaded and nobody out. If he had not been able to get it, the ball likely would have driven in a pair of runs. As it was, reliever Sam Keating ended up working out of the jam and the TinCaps needed only one run in the bottom half to win.
"I was playing up the middle and it was kind of like a right-place, right-time sort of thing," Ferguson said of his catch. "It just kind of fell into my glove."
Ferguson had an excellent nightcap, as well, notching a single, a walk and a run, scoring from first on a three-run double from Acosta and sliding in just ahead of the relay throw to put the TinCaps up 4-0 in the second inning.
The unsung heroes of the twin bill were the Fort Wayne relievers. Keating pitched two shutout frames in the opener and pulled a Houdini act in the eighth inning with help from Ferguson to earn the win. In the second game, right-hander Seth Mayberry all but ended Lake County's hopes of a comeback by striking out all four hitters he faced to extend his streak of scoreless innings to 7 1/3. It was his seventh scoreless appearances in his last eight outings. Lefty Ramon Perez finished off the victory with a scoreless seventh, touching 96 mph and striking out two.
Fort Wayne's bullpen has struggled much of the season, but Keating, Perez, Mayberry, Dwayne Matos, Luis Madrazo and Ethan Routzahn have turned in excellent outings from the 'pen in the last three days. If the TinCaps can win a few more games after falling behind early and their bullpen can hold down the fort a little more often in the late innings (those two are absolutely linked), this team could start to win more games than it loses.
"Any time you have a win streak, it's pretty fun," Ferguson said. "The mood's good in the locker room right now and we're starting to have some fun and we're trying to carry that into (Sunday) and into next week."
Don't let them get hot.