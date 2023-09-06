As the TinCaps drive toward what they hope will be their first playoff appearance since 2017 in the final days of the regular season, they looked ahead to next year Wednesday and released their schedule for 2024, which will be their 15th season at Parkview Field.
“We certainly hope there’s still playoff baseball to come,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter said in a statement. “But no matter what, our organization is already excited to plan for the 2024 season, building off the momentum from this year both on and off the field.”
Fort Wayne will open its season April 5 on the road against the Great Lakes Loons, the same team it will face in the Midwest League playoffs next week if the TinCaps can land a postseason spot.
After three games against the Loons, Fort Wayne will open its 66-game home schedule with a six-game series at Parkview Field against the Lake County Captains starting April 9. The team will also finish the season at home with a series against the South Bend Cubs, concluding Sept. 8.
As usual, the TinCaps will play at home on July 4 and will also be home the weekend prior to Memorial Day, playing against the Lansing Lugnuts on both occasions.
For a fourth consecutive season, the slate will consist of primarily six-game series played Tuesday through Sunday with most Mondays off. The TinCaps will play home-and-away series against eight of the other 11 Midwest League teams during their 132-game schedule.
A complete list of game times and promotions will be announced later, the team said.