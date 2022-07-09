For six innings, the TinCaps' offense did next to nothing against Lake County pitcher Doug Nikhazy this evening in the first game of a doubleheader.
Nikhazy gave up only two walks through six innings and entered the seventh with a two-run lead and a chance to notch the first no-hitter (seven or nine innings) in Captains franchise history.
Instead the TinCaps rallied for a pair of runs in the seventh inning and forced extra frames for the second time in three days. In the eighth, Matthew Acosta drew a bases-loaded walk to send Fort Wayne to a 3-2 victory and its first back-to-back triumphs since June 16-17.
The TinCaps (31-48, 4-9 second half) improved to 5-36 this season when the opponent scores first. Fort Wayne will have a chance to win three in a row for the first time since April 23-24 in the nightcap.
In the decisive eighth inning, the Captains never recorded an out against Fort Wayne hitters. With free runner Olivier Basabe on second to start the frame, Anthony Vilar dropped down what was supposed to be a sacrifice bunt. The bunt was perfect, however, and he beat out a single without a throw. A four-pitch walk to Max Ferguson loaded the bases, giving Acosta a chance to play the hero. He fouled off the first pitch and then took four straight balls, giving him a chance to trot to first, where he was mobbed by his teammates.
It was the TinCaps' first walk-off win since Sept. 8.
TinCaps reliever Sam Keating got the eighth inning off to an inauspicious start with back-to-back walks, loading the bases. After a mound visit from TinCaps manager Brian Esposito, Lake County's Petey Halpin hit a line drive between short and third that looked ticketed for left. Instead, Ferguson dove to his left from his place at shortstop and made a sprawling catch, likely saving two runs. Keating retired the next two hitters on a pop up and a ground ball to third, giving the Fort Wayne offense a chance to win the game.
The TinCaps trailed 2-0 entering the seventh but got the inning off to a promising start when Lucas Dunn drew a walk. Nikhazy then bounced back with strikeouts of Cole Cummings and Brandon Valenzuela to put him on the brink of history. Corey Rosier hit next and, on an 0-2 count, hit a ground ball to third with some funky side spin. Third baseman Gabriel Rodriguez fielded the ball cleanly, but couldn't get a handle on it at first and had to double clutch. That momentary hesitation was enough for the speedy Rosier, who beat the throw to first by a hair for the TinCaps' first hit.
That was only the start of Fort Wayne's rally. Jarryd Dale followed with a sinking line drive to right that eluded a diving Johnathan Rodriguez and broke up Nikhazy's shutout. He had thrown 13 1/3 scoreless innings against the TinCaps this season before surrendering that tally, which ended his night.
Nikhazy pitched 6 2/3 innings for his second straight start against the TinCaps. He struck out 11, walked three and was charged with one earned run. He has not thrown more than 5 1/3 frames in a start against any other team this season.
Lake County sidearmer Alaska Abney entered the game with the tying run on third and on his first pitch unleashed a fastball well wide of home plate that got past catcher Mike Amditis for a game-tying wild pitch. Basabe struck out to send the game to extra frames.
The TinCaps countered Nikhazy with one of the hottest pitchers in the Midwest League: left-hander Robert Gasser, who had posted a 1.17 ERA over his last five starts. Gasser turned in another excellent outing, pitching six innings, striking out 10 and delivered a quality start, making only one real mistake along the way.
In the third inning, the Padres' seventh-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, issued a leadoff walk to Captains No. 9 hitter Quentin Holmes. With that walk fresh in his mind, Gasser's first pitch to leadoff hitter Angel Martinez caught too much of the plate and Martinez crushed it to far over the left-field wall for a go-ahead two-run home run. The screaming line drive cleared the Home Run Porch in that part of the ballpark and put the Captains in front 2-0, a score that stood until the final out of regulation innings.
Keating earned the victory with two shutout innings.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again tonight for the fifth game in this series. The TinCaps will send 22-year-old right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-6, 6.63 ERA) to the mound after Bergert gave up nine runs on 11 hits over 2 1/3 innings in his last last start. The Captains will counter with 24-year-old right-hander Jordan Jones (2-1, 5.40 ERA). Lake County was scheduled to start Rodney Boone, who pitched seven shutout innings in his last start, but scratched him from the twin bill in favor of Jones.