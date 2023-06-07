Nathan Martorella hit two home runs and drove in four, Brandon Valenzuela added a long ball and had three hits and the TinCaps won their third straight, pasting Quad Cities 12-3 Wednesday at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa.
The victory, combined with a 1-0 Lansing loss to South Bend, pushed the TinCaps (24-29) out of the cellar in the Midwest League East Division for the first time since the early days of the season, sending them into a tie with Lansing for fifth. Thirteen games remain before the standings reset for the second half of the season.
Fort Wayne has 10 of its last 15 games overall and four straight on the road.
Martorella finished the night second in the Midwest League in home runs (nine) and RBI (39). He got the scoring started with a two-run home run the other way to left-center in the first inning off River Bandits starter Mason Burnett.
Carlos Luis added an RBI single before the top of the first was out, one of his three RBI, and Jackson Merrill and Marcos Castañon tacked on RBI in the second to make it 5-0.
After the River Bandits (27-26), who came into the night two games behind division-leading Cedar Rapids in the West, closed the gap with three runs in the third off Fort Wayne starting pitcher Adam Mazur, the TinCaps answered in the fifth, with walks to Martorella and Valenzuela and a wild pitch setting the table for Luis, who grounded a single to center to score both runners and make it 7-3.
Martorella put the game out of reach with his second home run in the sixth, this one a blast to right-center that landed in the river beyond the stadium wall.
Martorella scored three times and raised his on-base plus slugging (OPS) to .888, sixth in the league. He is tied for the league lead in extra-base hits with 23.
Valenzuela ripped his fourth home run of the season for some insurance in the eighth, a solo shot which made it 10-3. Kervin Pichardo and Justin Farmer had RBI doubles later in the inning to complete the scoring.
Valenzuela went 3 for 4 with a walk and three runs scored, coming up a triple short of the cycle. He is hitting .292 with an .886 OPS after posting a .209 batting average and .682 OPS last season with Fort Wayne.
The TinCaps collected 14 hits and drew eight walks. They had five players with multi-hit games (Martorella, Valenzuela, Castañon, Farmer and Luis) and scored multiple runs in five innings.
Leadoff hitter Jakob Marsee went 0 for 5, but drew a walk and scored a run. He leads the league in runs scored with 41 and is second in walks with 39. He has scored a run in 10 of his last 13 games and four in a row.
Farmer went 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and two walks. He has six hits in his last three games and has a .455 OBP in his last eight contests.
Mazur turned in his third quality start in his last four, giving up six hits and three runs with four strikeouts in six innings to earn his first professional victory (1-0).
Reliever Jared Kollar pitched three shutout innings to lower his ERA to 1.35. He has thrown 13 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.
Kollar's appearance out of the bullpen – he had been starting in recent weeks – is the result of Fort Wayne planning to start right-hander Jairo Iriarte twice this week rather than go with six-man rotation as it has in most series this year. Iriarte started Tuesday, giving up three runs in four innings, and will start again Sunday in the series finale.