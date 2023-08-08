In mid-July, the Padres sent their No. 1 prospect, shortstop Jackson Merrill away from Fort Wayne, promoting him to Double-A San Antonio.
On Tuesday, San Diego compensated for that departure with the promotion of its No. 2 prospect, 6-foot-2, 185-pound catcher Ethan Salas, to Fort Wayne from Low-A Lake Elsinore. Salas is the 26th-ranked prospect in all of baseball, according to Fangraphs, and will become by far the youngest player in the Midwest League at 17 years and two months. He is the youngest player Fort Wayne has had on its roster in its 30 seasons and the youngest for any team in the MWL since reigning NL ERA champion Julio Urías of the Dodgers pitched for the then-Low-A Great Lakes Loons in 2013 at age 16.
Salas, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, signed with the Padres in January for a signing bonus of $5.6 million, taking nearly San Diego's entire international bonus pool of $5.8 million. Salas's bonus was the third-largest outlay the Padres had ever made for an international free agent after Adrian Morejon ($11 million) and Jorge Oña ($7 million). At the time of his signing, Salas was ranked the No. 1 international free agent by MLB.com and Baseball America.
The Padres have been aggressive with the backstop's development, sending him to Low-A in late May, before his 17th birthday. He proved able to handle the pitching in the California League, batting .267 with a .350 OBP and .487 slugging percentage in 48 games, during which he hit nine home runs and drove in 35. From behind the plate, he threw out eight of 37 runners trying to steal. He was especially good in July, winning the California League’s Player of the Month award after batting .366, getting on base at a .416 clip and slugging .720.
Even before that hot stretch, Fangraphs ranked had this to say about him:
"(At Lake Elsinore) he not only looked as talented as was hoped when he signed, but he was clearly also much more advanced, especially with the bat. Salas checks every scouting box and has begun to solidify the confidence in his hit tool (which is both the most difficult thing to evaluate in amateur scouting and the most important).
"Salas is a sweet-swinging, lefty-hitting catcher with baby soft defensive hands and an ultra-quick release behind the dish. His swing is very balanced and rhythmic, and he can shorten up to hit stuff toward the top of the zone or drop the bat head to scoop balls down and in."
The TinCaps already have three catchers on their roster in Anthony Vilar, Colton Bender and Juan Zabala. Salas will likely take some at-bats behind the dish, but he could also act as the designated hitter on certain nights. Zabala has hit home runs in back-to-back games and all three have played well at times this year, but none is the type of ballyhooed prospect Salas is.
TinCaps fans will get their first glimpse of Salas at Parkview Field on Aug. 15, when Fort Wayne opens a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons. The TinCaps and Dragons entered Tuesday tied for the top spot in the MWL East Division second-half playoff race.
Baez returns for rehab assignment
Michel Baez is one of the better pitchers in the recent history of TinCaps baseball, boasting a list of accomplishments which includes a Parkview Field single-game record of 14 strikeouts, five shutout innings and nine whiffs in his first Low-A start on July 4, 2017, and a 6-2 overall mark with a 2.45 ERA in 10 starts with Fort Wayne in his half-season with the team at the end of the 2017 campaign. He then added two wins in the playoffs to help the TinCaps reach the Midwest League Championship Series.
Now, the 6-8, 220-pound Baez, is back with Fort Wayne and will have a chance to aid in the team's effort to reach the postseason for the first time since that run in '17. Baez, 27, will pitch for the TinCaps on a rehab assignment in an effort to get back to the major leagues, where he spent parts of 2019, 2020 and 2022 with the Padres.
The big right-hander, once one of the top pitching prospects in the San Diego farm system, was converted to a relief role during a stay at Double-A in 2019 and then promoted directly to the major leagues, where he went 1-1 with a 3.03 ERA in 24 appearances (one start) in '19. He pitched only 4 2/3 innings with the Padres during the abbreviated 2020 season and then missed all of 2021 and a chunk of 2022 after having Tommy John surgery. This year, he struggled at Double-A and Triple-A, posting a combined 7.89 ERA with 15 walks in 21 1/3 innings before going on the shelf in mid-June.
He began his rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League, where he struck out five without a walk in three scoreless innings across two appearances and will now get a chance with the TinCaps as he makes his way back up the ladder.
Baez's return is a throwback to one of the most exciting stretches in franchise history – the second half of the 2017 campaign – but is also of practical use: Fort Wayne's bullpen ERA of 5.04 is the worst in the Midwest League and a few shutdown appearances from Baez would certainly help that cause.
Baez's arrival compensates for the loss of right-hander Aaron Holiday from the TinCap relief corps. Holiday, who went 3-3 with a 4.75 ERA in 22 appearances with Fort Wayne this year, was released by the Padres on Tuesday, 16 months after they received him in a trade with the A's along with MLB pitcher Sean Manaea.
Rascon placed on IL
TinCaps left-hander Bodi Rascon landed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday after exiting Sunday's start against Great Lakes with an elbow issue in his pitching arm. Rascon had been Fort Wayne's best pitcher over a six-week span, posting a 1.33 ERA in six starts since late June, but he struggled against the Loons and in his third inning of work called manager Jonathan Mathews to the mound. He pointed to the elbow and then walked off the mound immediately after throwing a warmup pitch to test the arm.
With Rascon out, it is unclear how the TinCaps will handle their sixth start of the week. Spot starter Edwuin Bencomo already had to move into the rotation because of the promotion of Henry Henry to Double-A last week and the TinCaps currently have "TBD" listed as their probable starter for the finale of their six-game series against Lansing on Sunday.
The Padres could replenish Fort Wayne's rotation with further promotion from Lake Elsinore and and one option would be 20-year-old Henry Baez (no relation to Michel), who is 6-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings at the lower level. If Fort Wayne needed to pull from its bullpen, right-hander Tyler Morgan was a starter throughout his collegiate career at Abilene Christian. On the other hand, the Padres are planning on him being a reliever when he gets to the majors, so it's unclear how much starting for the TinCaps would help his development.