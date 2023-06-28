After keeping the TinCaps' roster intact through the first half of the Midwest League season save for minor tweaks here and there, the Padres significantly shook up the lower levels of their farm system Tuesday, sending seven new players to Fort Wayne, promoting four TinCaps to Double-A San Antonio and sending three down to Low-A Lake Elsinore.
Here is a breakdown of the players coming and going.
Arriving
Robby Snelling, SP, Lake Elsinore
Snelling is the most prominent of the new arrivals, ranked No. 87 on MLB.com's list of the top 100 prospects in baseball and fourth among Padres prospects. The 19 year old was the 39th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, foregoing college for a $3 million signing bonus. That bonus looks like a good investment now that Snelling is 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA in his first professional season.
The well-built southpaw led the California League in ERA among pitchers with at least 50 innings of work and also had the highest strikeout-to-walk ratio in that category at 4.54 (59 whiffs against 13 free passes in 51 1/3 innings).
Here's what MLB.com had to say about the newest member of the Fort Wayne rotation:
"Both a quarterback and a linebacker in his football days, Snelling has the size and presence of both positions at a listed 6-foot-3, 210 pounds. He can work the fastball around 93-95 mph and has a history of touching 97. His upper-70s curveball earns the best grades because of his quality feel for spin, and that will likely be his most whiff-heavy pitch in the pros.
"Like many young pitchers, the southpaw rarely needed a changeup as an amateur, so that could be a deciding pitch in his future. Snelling goes right after batters with his two best pitches and projects to be at least an average strike-thrower given his athletic background."
Robby Snelling's first 3 starts have been electric ⚡️11 IP5 H14 SO1 ER0.82 ERA0.818 WHIP pic.twitter.com/SgGWsTbgcQ— Lake Elsinore Storm (@Storm_Baseball) April 22, 2023
Austin Krob, SP, Lake Elsinore
Potentially joining Snelling as a newcomer to the Fort Wayne rotation is another lefty, former TCU standout Krob, 23. Krob was also picked in the 2022 draft and although he did not carry the same hype as a prospect, he has been nearly as good as Snelling at Low-A, posting a 2.34 ERA in 50 innings with 59 strikeouts, 22 walks and only one home run surrendered. He was second behind Snelling in ERA among pitchers with 50-plus innings in the California League and he ranked among the league leaders in strikeout rate and groundball rate, as well, utilizing a low-90s fastball and an excellent slider to induce soft contact.
All of Big 12 Pitcher of the week Austin Krob's swings and misses this weekend!@austin_krob #FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/b70UAsG6uJ— TCU Baseball Data (@Frogball_Data) April 5, 2021
Graham Pauley, 3B, Lake Elsinore
The second of the two new top 30 Padres prospects the parent club is sending to Fort Wayne, Pauley is 30th on that list, according to MLB.com. He has spent his last 79 games dating back to last season blistering Low-A pitching, posting a .958 on-base plus slugging (OPS) in a 17-game cup of coffee there last year and then backing it up with an .887 mark in 62 games this year, ranking ninth in the Cal League. He is second in OBP at .422.
The 2022 13th-round pick out of Duke has an excellent eye at the plate, walking exactly as often as he's struck out this year (40 of each) and scoring 50 runs as a result. He's not without power, either, having popped 14 doubles, five triples and four home runs in 2023. Pauley played primarily third at Low-A, but could see time in the outfield in Fort Wayne to get him and Marcos Castañon in the lineup together. He should fit right in with Fort Wayne's team concept of being extremely annoying to face at the plate.
3 XBH yesterday for Storm INF Graham Pauley. The 22-year-old is now hitting .335 with a .950 OPS on the season (3rd in the league in both) in addition to 4 HR, 30 RBI & 12 SB. #PadresOnDeck | #StormTheLake pic.twitter.com/fLiY9sAVhC— Al Scott (@AlScott1998) June 8, 2023
The additions of Pauley and Snelling mean 12 of the top 30 Padres prospects are on Fort Wayne's roster (though No. 12 Nerwilian Cedeño and No. 19 Garrett Hawkins are on the IL).
Here's what MLB.com had to say about Pauley:
"Batting from the left side, Pauley employs a short, sweet swing that enables him to make consistent contact. Entering late June, he had just a 7.0% swinging-strike rate; the Major League average in 2023 is around 11%. He bats out of a slightly open stance too, which helps him see balls well out of the pitcher’s hand, thus driving up his walk rates. It’s mostly gap power in his 6-1 frame, however, and that lack of pop will be challenged even further outside the hitter-friendly Cal League.
"A slightly below-average runner, Pauley still has the footwork, reactions and overall athleticism to be a solid defender at the hot corner."
Albert Fabian, OF, Lake Elsinore
The first of a trio of former TinCaps making their return to Fort Wayne, Fabian was one of the top power hitters in the Cal League this season, having belted 12 home runs (fourth on the circuit), slugged .504 (sixth) and driven in 58 runs (leads the league) in 62 games. Unfortunately, he had nearly identical stats last season with Lake Elsinore – 62 games, 12 home runs, .502 slugging percentage, 55 RBI – before getting called up and he struggled with Fort Wayne late in the season, batting .142 in 114 plate appearances. Still, he was only 20 years old then, very young for High-A, and he cut his strikeout rate by almost a quarter from last year at Low-A to this year (24.6% to 18.9%) so it's possible he will be more successful in the Summit City this time.
Albert Fabian Destroyer of baseballs! 105mph Exit Velo @Storm_Baseball 6-0 pic.twitter.com/vC8beqgnJO— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) June 8, 2023
Carter Loewen, RP, Lake Elsinore
Loewen, a 6-4, 240-pound righty, missed more than 13 months from July 2021 through August 2022 because of Tommy John surgery, but he has returned to form this year, posting a 2.04 ERA in 16 appearances with 22 strikeouts, six walks and a .188 opponent batting average in 17 2/3 innings.
The Canadian spent the first several months of 2021 in Fort Wayne before getting hurt. His injury came at an especially inopportune time as he had worked 8 1/3 scoreless innings over his last seven appearances with 16 strikeouts and three walks. He will be a vital piece in the back of the Fort Wayne bullpen, which has been shaky all year and is losing one of its steadier arms in Raul Brito to Double-A (more on that below).
Another impressive arm for Ft. Wayne last night was undrafted free agent, Carter Loewen. FB had late life and sat 96-97. #Padres pic.twitter.com/TeJFvo6lkz— Nathan Graham (@nathangraham3) June 5, 2021
Anthony Vilar, C, Lake Elsinore
Vilar spent all of last season with the TinCaps, bringing a solid eye at the plate (.342 OBP) and working well with the pitching staff. With a log-jam at catcher in Fort Wayne this year, however, he started the campaign at Low-A, where he walked in a whopping 24% of his plate appearances (best in the league among players with at least 60 PAs) and got on base at a .404 clip as a result. He'll help the TinCaps weather the loss of primary backstop Brandon Valenzuela (more below) and will share time with Colton Bender and Juan Zabala.
ICYMI: Last night, Anthony Vilar (@AnthonyVilar) finished our comeback with a walkoff single!We've won five of six with two walkoffs over that span🍎⚾️ pic.twitter.com/XocSQQ8qoZ— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) July 14, 2022
Will Geerdes, RP, Lake Elsinore
The 23-year-old righty could be another back-end piece for Fort Wayne as he saved four games for the Storm in 19 appearances and posted a 2.70 ERA with more than 11 strikeouts per nine innings and a .185 opponent batting average (fifth lowest in the Cal League). He has given up only one home run in 33 1/3 innings this year.
Yesterday, three Storm pitchers took the field and collected near identical final lines. Robby Snelling, Ian Koenig, & Will Geerdes each finished with:3 IP1 H3 K0 ER pic.twitter.com/vwAv00CX8W— Lake Elsinore Storm (@Storm_Baseball) April 7, 2023
Departures
Brandon Valenzuela, C, San Antonio
Valenzuela, the Padres' No. 29 prospect, is finally moving on after playing 153 games with Fort Wayne over three seasons. He improved from a .209 batting average and .682 OPS last season to .279 and .828 this year, moving TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews to begin giving him starts at DH in an effort to keep his bat in the lineup even when he wasn't catching. Fort Wayne will miss his arm, which cut down 12 would-be base-stealers (seventh in the Midwest League).
Brandon Valenzuela sends one 390 feet! pic.twitter.com/McjxKq3Y4H— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) April 30, 2023
Jared Kollar, SP, San Antonio
One of the most pleasant surprises San Diego's entire farm system this year, Kollar went 5-0 with a 1.67 ERA and just six walks in 35 innings after being promoted from the Arizona Complex League to take Hawkins' place in the rotation in May. Ultra-reliable, Kollar surrendered no more than one runs in seven of his nine appearances and led the league in ERA among pitchers with at least 30 innings of work. He's earned a promotion to Double-A, which would've seemed extremely far-fetched at the start of the season, when he had only a 5.27 ERA in seven games at Low-A under his belt as a professional.
Justin Farmer, OF, San Antonio
Farmer has certainly not been the best of Fort Wayne's hitters this year – he batted .233 with a .668 OPS, three home runs and 28 RBI in 64 games – but he had been solid lately, hitting .282 with a .351 OBP since May 12, and the Padres likely want to see what they have in the 24-year-old, who has a nice combination of gap power and speed (13 steals in 14 attempts this year) and is an excellent defensive outfielder.
Bottom of the 9th. Full count.2 down. Justin Farmer knocks one in to tie the game 11-11! pic.twitter.com/N2WRPkV7hI— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) April 15, 2023
Raul Brito, RP, San Antonio
In his first year with the Padres after spending six seasons in the Marlins' system, the 26-year-old Brito was arguably Fort Wayne's most consistently reliable reliever, posting a 2.45 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 22 innings since arriving in Fort Wayne in mid-May. He went 2-0 with a save while the rest of the bullpen has piled up 19 losses this year (most in the Midwest League) and now gets a chance at Double-A for the first time in a pro career which started in 2016.
Nick Thwaits, RP, Lake Elsinore
The Fort Recovery, Ohio, native who grew up going to TinCaps games has turned in 50 appearances for Fort Wayne since the start of the 2022 season and while he had some electric outings in which he utilized his low-90s fastball and devastating curveball to plow through two or even three innings, he has not been able to consistently deliver shutdown frames. After going 5-2 with a 3.19 ERA last year, Thwaits has taken a step back to a 4.58 ERA this season, with his walk rate climbing from 7.3% to 11.9%.
Ruben Galindo, RP, Lake Elsinore
Galindo dominated to start the season at Low-A, striking out 14 in 12 innings over eight appearances with a 0.75 ERA and a .167 opponent batting average to earn a promotion to Fort Wayne. Here, however, he struggled, going 0-2 with a 9.39 ERA (though his walk, strikeout and batted-ball numbers were not nearly that bad and he got significantly unlucky overall). His last appearance with the TinCaps featured two perfect innings. Just 22, he'll likely be back at some point.
Chase Valentine, IF, Lake Elsinore
The 21-year-old Valentine got limited playing time with Fort Wayne, collecting 17 plate appearances in 2 1/2 weeks after getting placed with the TinCaps following a lackluster 25 games at Low-A to open the year. He hit .333 with a pair of walks in six games with Fort Wayne.