The TinCaps saw their roster significantly shaken up Tuesday with a bevy of players moving to different levels of the Padres' organization. The pitching staff, which had been in search of clarity since ace Robert Gasser was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in the deal that sent Josh Hader to San Diego, was particularly affected by the roster turnover.
Here is a breakdown of the moves the Padres made and where the Fort Wayne roster stands now.
LHP Noel Vela promoted to Double-A San Antonio: Vela was part of Fort Wayne's rotation for almost exactly a full calendar year, getting promoted to Double-A on Aug. 9, 2022 after originally getting the call-up to High-A on Aug. 5, 2021. He got off to a remarkably hot start this season, going 1-0 with an 0.34 ERA – the lowest in all of Minor League Baseball at that point – and 35 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings over his first six starts. He cooled off in May and June, but the 23-year-old left-hander found his form somewhat late in the season, working seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts against just one walk July 24 and posting a 1.96 ERA in a four-start stretch over the final three weeks of July. The Padres' No. 24 prospect, Vela's command has always been his biggest issue, but he conquered that somewhat late in his Fort Wayne tenure. That was enough to earn him a trip to the higher level.
RHP Edwuin Bencomo promoted to Double-A: The only surprising part about this move is it didn't happen sooner. The 23-year-old right-hander has spent most of 2019 and all of '21 and '22 with the TinCaps, working almost exclusively as a reliever and pitching almost exclusively very well. This season, he is 4-2 with a 2.44 ERA in 25 appearances across 55 1/3 innings with 50 strikeouts against 14 walks. His changeup has been bamboozling Midwest League hitters for almost three seasons and there was nothing left to prove at this level. Fort Wayne loses its best multi-inning reliever.
OF/1B Matthew Acosta promoted to Double-A: Compared to Vela and Bencomo, Acosta's numbers are fairly middling, so his promotion may be more for depth reasons and we could see him back at Fort Wayne this season. He missed some time with an injury in late July and early August, but returned with a strong performance in two games against South Bend last week: a double, a triple, two walks and three runs scored. Overall, Acosta hit .257 with a .341 OBP and .363 slugging percentage in 51 games with the TinCaps and slugged two home runs while driving in 20. He is a solid clubhouse presence who always seems to turn in a professional at-bat.
RHP Garrett Hawkins promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore to TinCaps: The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Hawkins is the Padres' No. 12 prospect according to Fangraphs and has been excellent at two levels since he was selected in the ninth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The 22-year-old Hawkins has spent all of 2022 to this point at Low-A, where he went 5-5 in 17 starts with a 3.94 ERA and an outstanding 5.4 K/BB ratio (108 strikeouts against 20 walks in 77 1/3 innings). He finished his tenure with Lake Elsinore on an extremely high note, pitching seven perfect innings in a combined no-hitter for the Storm on July 1 and following that with 13 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings with 19 strikeouts and four walks over his final three starts at the lower level. He is scheduled to make his High-A debut Sunday against Lake County. Here's what Fangraphs had to say about Hawkins:
"He’s had a little uptick in velocity so far in 2022, working 91-93 mph and touching 95-96 at peak, but Hawkins’ fastball carry is what’s driving his heater’s effectiveness. His delivery is similar to that of Ubaldo Jiménez, with a vertical arm slot created in part due to his big, open stride. Hawkins still finds a way to create tumble on his changeup from this slot and his slider has vertical action; both are about average."
LHP Bodi Rascon promoted from Low-A to TinCaps: Hawkins will likely make a somewhat short start Sunday because Rascon is listed a piggyback starter behind him. The 21-year-old Rascon has been mostly a starter this season for the Storm, going 4-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 57 strikeouts against 23 walks in 64 1/3 innings over 16 appearances (14 starts). His numbers overall have been more good than great, but he did turn in a four-start stretch from June 29 to July 24 in which he went 1-0 with an 0.43 ERA in 21 innings while striking out 21, walking five and giving up only 12 hits. He struggled somewhat in his final two starts at Lake Elsinore, but he spent almost a full calendar year at Low-A so this isn't a quick promotion. Fangraphs says he sits 90-92 mph with his fastball, which has heavy sink. It's unclear whether he'll end up in the rotation at some point this season, but for right now the TinCaps list former long relievers Dwayne Matos and Jose Espada as starters while Rascon comes out of the bullpen.
OF Wyatt Ulrich sent from Double-A San Antonio to Fort Wayne: Ulrich has had an incredible baseball journey. He graduated from high school in 2014, spent two years playing goalie in a junior hockey league in Minnesota and then returned to baseball at Division III Saint John's in Minnesota, where he hit .500 in 29 games as a 20-year-old freshman in 2017. He played four years at Saint John's, then used his extra of NCAA eligibility from the coronavirus pandemic to play a graduate season at Division I Richmond, where he batted .344 and got on base at a .426 clip. He then spent the rest of 2021 and early 2022 playing independent baseball in Sioux Falls (he hit .353 there this season) before the Padres signed him to a minor-league deal in July and sent him to Double-A at age 26. He hit just .209 with a .277 OBP in 11 games at the higher level, though he had two hits in his final game. He'll likely pick up a chunk of the at-bats Acosta had been getting. Ulrich is the oldest player on the roster by 353 days.
Sam Keating released: Keating has had quite a journey with the TinCaps over the last three seasons, in which he has pitched entirely for Fort Wayne, at Low-A and High-A. He struggled as a starter in 2019, then arrived in May 2021 as a reliever with a side-arm motion. That didn't work (he went 3-5 with an 8.10 ERA in 44 appearances last season), so the former fourth-round pick went back to a more traditional arm slot this season. He started strong, opening the season with four scoreless innings, but his ERA rose to 6.00 as the summer has worn on and he walked two and gave up a hit among the four hitters he faced in his final appearance Saturday.