Great Lakes starting pitcher Peter Heubeck entered Saturday's matchup against the TinCaps at Parkview Field, his Midwest League debut, having never recorded an out in High-A.
After facing seven Fort Wayne hitters, Heubeck still had not done so.
The TinCaps jumped all over Great Lakes pitching in the first inning, putting 10 of their first 11 hitters on base, sending 13 men to the plate before the side was retired and scoring eight runs in the frame on the way to a 10-1 victory in a game called off after 4 1/2 innings because of rain.
Juan Zabala provided the big blow of the first inning uprising with a booming three-run home run to left and TinCaps starter Miguel Cienfuegos worked five mostly drama-free innings for a "complete game," running his record to 2-2.
The victory in front of an announced sellout crowd of 7,550 clinched a series split for Fort Wayne (52-49, 20-15 second half) and vaulted the TinCaps back into sole possession of the lead in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot, holding a one-game edge over Dayton and West Michigan. The Whitecaps have won seven in a row while the Dragons have lost three straight following 10 victories in 11 games.
Cienfuegos struggled at the outset, issuing a walk and hitting Dalton Rushing – one of five hit batters in the game across both teams – before the Fort Wayne defense gave Great Lakes a gift: A pop-up to shallow center dropped directly between center-fielder Jakob Marsee and second baseman Lucas Dunn, either of whom could easily have made the catch. The miscue, coming after the TinCaps made four errors in two of the first four games of the series, loaded the bases with one out.
But Cienfuegos dug out of the hole into which he'd been placed, getting a pop-up to short and then, after falling behind 3-0, whiffing Nick Biddison on three consecutive fastballs to end the inning.
Prior to the game, a group of TinCaps – including Graham Pauley, Kai Murphy and Albert Fabian – provided a scouting report for the rest of the team on Heubeck, whom the trio had faced earlier this season when they were at Low-A Lake Elsinore and Heubeck pitched for California League rival Rancho Cucamonga.
All year, Fort Wayne's hitters have excelled, in the eyes of manager Jonathan Mathews, at communicating with one another about a pitcher's tendencies, helping create strings of good at-bats as the team solves a hurler in tandem. The pregame meeting was another example of that phenomenon.
"Basically, they ran the (hitters) meeting today," Mathews said. "Obviously we should do that more often. They're really good about sharing information."
The scouting report prepared the TinCaps exceptionally well to face Heubeck, who had a 5.11 ERA in 19 starts at Rancho Cucamonga and is the No. 36 prospect in the Dodgers' farm system per Fangraphs. The 21-year-old right-hander walked Marsee, gave up a single to Nerwilian Cedeño and walked Nathan Martorella to load the bases with nobody out in the first.
Pauley, who has homered three times in the series, then dumped a bloop down the left-field line for a two-run double and a 2-0 lead. Pauley has 17 RBI in his last 10 games and 32 in 32 games since arriving in Fort Wayne from Lake Elsinore in late June.
After Martorella raced home on a pitch to the backstop – catcher Max Hewitt corralled it and appeared poised to keep Martorella at third, but then tossed the ball to Heubeck covering the plate and had the throw went sail into no-man's land in the infield, bringing in Martorella – Dunn walked and Fabian dumped a single into left to make it 4-0.
That brought Zabala to the plate and, after working a 3-1 count, the catcher got a fastball up and out over the plate. He crushed it 372 feet to straightaway left, sending it over the Home Run Porch seats and on to the concourse, a no-doubt blast which ended Heubeck's debut. Zabala knew he had gotten all of it off the bat and flipped his lumber away, turning and shouting at the TinCap dugout before beginning his home-run trot.
Well... that was quite an inning. 8 runs in the first with a Zabala homer! 💥 pic.twitter.com/W9bfGNHkw5— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 5, 2023
The three-run homer was Zabala's fourth of the year, setting a new career-high. Fort Wayne has hit 102 homers this year, best in the Midwest League and on pace to shatter the franchise record of 127 set in 2017.
After a Loons pitching change, Kai Murphy finally became Fort Wayne's first out with a fly to center, but reliever Reinaldo De Paula hit Joshua Mears, gave up a soft single to Marsee and surrendered another single – ripped through the right side – for Cedeño's second hit of the inning, bringing in Mears with Fort Wayne's eighth run.
"I thought our guys executed the gameplan really well tonight," Mathews said. "They were ready for heaters and then they adjusted to the off-speed and they put a bunch of really good at-bats together early. Then Zabala pops the homer and that opened it up a little bit."
The TinCaps have scored at least six runs in an inning three times in this series. They have scored 10 runs in each of those contests.
Staked to a huge lead, Cienfuegos cruised, striking out four, giving up only three hits and walking two to lower his ERA to 2.88. He has pitched two rain-shortened complete games this year, with Saturday's performance joining a six-inning outing against Peoria on April 21 in which he struck out eight and gave up only two earned runs on four hits but took the loss.
"He struggled with his command a little bit, he walked some guys I'm sure he didn't think he should have, but he went out and battled," Mathews said. "He had to sit through long innings and rain and all the other things. For him to go out and give us five (innings) and save the bullpen, that was really big. That's what he's done all year, being that steady Eddie that gets us deep into games and he did it again tonight."
Martorella's walk in the first extended his on-base streak to 21, the longest by a TinCap this season. His 65 walks are fourth on the circuit and his .840 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is sixth. He is also third in runs scored after crossing the plate in the first.
Fabian reached base twice with a single and a walk to extend his on-base streak to 11. He scored twice and drove in a run.
Marsee reached all four times he went to the plate, notching a single, two walks and getting hit by a pitch. The leadoff man leads the league in runs (77) and walks (80) while ranking second with a .399 OBP. After an 0-for-16 slump, he has been on base 15 times in the last six games.
The TinCaps had runners on first and second with nobody out following walks to Marsee and Cedeño when the game was called in the bottom of the fifth.
Fort Wayne can end a three-series winless streak with a victory in the series-finale Sunday.