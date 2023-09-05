The TinCaps set a franchise record for home runs in a season Tuesday, blasting three in the opener of a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons to run their year-long total to 128, but they managed only one hit besides the trio of round-trippers and lost 10-4 at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio, snapping a five-game winning streak.
Fort Wayne (66-61, 34-27 second half) came into the night a half-game up on West Michigan in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot and maintained that lead as the Whitecaps lost to Great Lakes 2-1. Dayton, which has won three in a row, sits two games back of the TinCaps. With five games left in the regular-season, Fort Wayne's magic number is five to clinch its first postseason berth since 2017.
That 2017 campaign also saw the TinCaps set the previous franchise mark for homers with 127, needing 140 games to reach that total. Fort Wayne broke the record in its 127th game of this season, getting long balls from Tyler Robertson, his second in as many games, Kervin Pichardo and Nerwilian Cedeño to set a new franchise-best.
Robertson went 2 for 4 and ripped his second home run in 12 games since being promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore in mid-August. The leadoff man has multiple hits in five of his last seven contests.
Pichardo's homer was his eighth of the season, a two-run job after Jarryd Dale had been hit by a pitch in the eighth. Four of the shortstop's home runs have come since Aug. 3.
Cedeño went deep for the sixth time this year. He has hit five of them in 18 games since Aug. 16.
Fort Wayne's home-run leaders this year are Nathan Martorella and Graham Pauley, who each hit 16 before being promoted to Double-A San Antonio in August. Had they stayed in the Summit City, they would have been able to challenge the franchise's single-season individual record of 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. during that 2017 campaign.
Robertson's home run briefly knotted the score at 1 in the fourth, but Dayton got two runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth and four in the seventh to break the game open.
Fort Wayne starter Edwuin Bencomo gave up four runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings for his third straight loss. Over his five starts, he has an 8.21 ERA.
Reliever Ethan Routzahn, who had a 2.12 ERA in six appearances in August and cruised through 2 2/3 scoreless, hitless frames Aug. 31 against South Bend, gave up five runs on five hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings against the Dragons.