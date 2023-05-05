Nathan Martorella enjoyed the first two-homer game of his career, Brandon Valenzuela homered for a third consecutive start and Jairo Iriarte dominated over five one-hit innings to help the TinCaps beat the Lake County Captains 8-3 at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio, on Friday night.
Fort Wayne (7-17) is in last place in the Midwest League East Division while Lake County (14-9) is tied for first, but the TinCaps have won five of the nine games between the teams this year, including two of the three in this series.
The TinCaps surged in front Friday with a five-run third inning in which Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill notched an infield RBI single and Martorella cranked a three-run homer to right-center to make it 5-0.
Nathan Martorella quietly crept into my top 200 Dynasty prospects. He plays up in an OBP or points format, more BB than Ks. Strong contact, power to all fields, great barrel control in the zone. Padres 2022 5th rounder.https://t.co/UggSddOJTGpic.twitter.com/zjn704is6h— Chris Clegg (@RotoClegg) May 5, 2023
Valenzuela blasted a solo homer in the fourth, his third long ball of the season, and Martorella, the Padres' No. 23 prospect, went deep with no one on in the seventh for an 8-0 lead. The left-fielder had a career-high five RBI and his five home runs are second in the Midwest League. His .891 OPS is sixth on the circuit.
Valenzuela does not have enough at-bats to qualify for the league lead in rate stats, but his 1.034 OPS would rank fourth. The Padres' 30th-ranked prospect spent all of last season with the TinCaps and had a .682 OPS.
Fort Wayne catcher Brandon Valenzuela hits his third homer of the year. Has really hit well this series. pic.twitter.com/4O4ZnhMkDf— Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) May 5, 2023
Merrill came into the game in a 1-for-15 slump and hitting .125 in his previous 10 games, but he went 2 for 5 for his first multi-hit performance since April 16. He also had a double, his second in three games.
Leadoff hitter Jakob Marsee walked twice and scored twice. His 23 walks are second in the Midwest League, his 17 runs are third and his .438 OBP is sixth.
Iriarte, the Padres' No. 11 prospect, struck out seven and did not give up a run to improve to 1-2. He has a 2.50 ERA in five starts this year and his 30 strikeouts in just 18 innings of work are tied for fourth in the Midwest League. He walked three Friday and has issued 11 free passes this year.
Roster Move
Prior to the game, Fort Wayne placed slugging outfielder Joshua Mears, the Padres' No. 14 prospect, on the 7-day injured list with an undisclosed injury. Mears, a 2019 second-round pick who hit 22 home runs in 93 games across the Arizona Complex League, High-A and Double-A last year, got off to a rough start this season, hitting just .172 with 13 strikeouts in 33 plate appearances through April 19.
He had been hot recently, however, hitting three home runs in eight games and driving in five over his last three contests. The 22-year-old former Purdue commit has not played since April 29 and is striking out at a 44% clip this season.
In a corresponding move, the Padres promoted infielder Devin Ortiz from the Arizona Complex League to Fort Wayne. The 24-year-old right-handed hitter played five seasons at Virginia before signing with the Padres as an undrafted free agent last summer. He hit .286 with a .389 OBP, 47 RBI and 47 runs scored in 58 games with the Cavaliers as a fifth-year senior last year. This will be his first turn in affiliated ball.
What's Next?
The TinCaps and Captains will play a second doubleheader in three days Saturday, a schedule necessitated by rainouts Tuesday and Wednesday. Game 1 will start at 5 p.m. with the second matchup to follow half an hour after the end of the first. Both games will be seven innings in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders.
Fort Wayne can win its first series this year with a sweep of the twin bill after going 0-3-1 in its first four sets. The TinCaps will send right-hander Adam Mazur (0-0, 4.50 ERA) to the mound in the first game and lefty Bodi Rascon (0-1, 4.15 ERA) will start the nightcap. Mazur is the Padres' No. 6 prospect and the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year out of Iowa. He will be making his first appearance since April 15 and third of the season after a stint on the Development List. Rascon pitched five shutout innings and gave up just two hits while striking out six in his last outing, April 25.