DAYTON, Ohio – The team with the most home runs in Fort Wayne franchise history used the long ball to put itself on the cusp of the postseason.
The TinCaps tied a season-high with five homers, including a pair from Kervin Pichardo for his first career multi-homer game, on the way to a 7-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons at Day Air Ballpark on Saturday night.
The victory put Fort Wayne just one win, or a West Michigan loss, away from clinching its first playoff berth since 2017.
It was also the eighth victory in the last 10 games for the TinCaps (69-62, 37-28 second half), who trailed West Michigan by 2 1/2 games before the stretch began. The Whitecaps beat Great Lakes 5-3 tonight to keep Fort Wayne from clinching before the final day of the season.
TinCaps left-hander Austin Krob made Fort Wayne's quintet of round-trippers count, working six innings and giving up only one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking two.
Over his last four starts, Krob, 23, is 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 33 strikeouts against eight walks in 24 innings.
The teams scored a run apiece in the third inning and went into the fifth knotted at 1. With two outs and the bases empty in the top of the frame, Pichardo, the TinCaps' No. 9 hitter, gave his team the lead for good with a towering home run to left. Pichardo stood at home plate and watched it go before casually flipping his bat away and rounding the bases for the ninth time this year and seventh with Fort Wayne.
Pichardo added a second blast, this time down the line in right, in the ninth. He went 3 for 3 with a walk and is batting .362 since July 21. He has reached base and scored in eight consecutive games, the longest such streak by a TinCap this season. The 21-year-old has three homers in the series.
The score stayed 2-1 into the seventh, when Doersching came up with one. The slugger out of Oklahoma State worked a 3-1 count and then launched a foul ball to left with well more than home run distance. On the very next pitch, the first baseman straightened the ball out ever so slightly, pulling a home run in almost the same place as Pichardo's for his fourth home run with Fort Wayne and and 15th of the season.
Doersching has 12 RBIs in 13 games with the TinCaps.
Fabian hit next and wasted no time in matching his teammate, taking the first pitch to the lawn seats in right for the TinCaps' second set of back-to-back homers against the Dragons in the last three weeks (Jakob Marsee and Nerwilian Cedeño went deep against Dayton on Aug. 20).
The four-bagger was Fabian's second in three nights after previously going since July 25 without one. He has 16 this year, 12 of which were with Low-A Lake Elsinore.
The TinCaps have clubbed a franchise-record 136 home runs this season, surpassing Cedar Rapids for the most in the league. They have also given up the fewest by a wide margin, entering the night with 86 gopher balls thrown to 95 for second-best Lansing.
Fort Wayne center-fielder Lucas Dunn got hit in the head with a 96 mph fastball in the eighth inning, the second straight night he'd been hit in the head. He immediately made for the mound and pitcher Zach Maxwell, shouting angrily and raising two fingers, as if to say, "That's twice." There was a momentary crowd around the mound as players from both teams impeded Dunn's progress and eventually returned to their dugouts without even any pushing and shoving. Dunn remained in the game and the umpires issued warnings to both teams.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Dragons loaded the bases with one out on a pair of walks and a single, all off Fort Wayne reliever Keegan Collett. The TinCaps brought on right-hander Carter Loewen to replace Collett with the tying run on first and the 24-year-old right-hander blew away Juice Thompson with a 96 mph fastball and then got Cade Hunter to fly to right to end the threat.
Loewen also worked the ninth and earned his third save, to go along with a 5-0 record and a 2.30 ERA, in 18 games with Fort Wayne this year. He had seven saves for the TinCaps in 2021.
Kai Murphy completed the scoring with a laser over the wall in right for his first home run in 26 games with Fort Wayne and seventh of the season. The ball screamed off his bat at 100 mph.