Entering Saturday night, Lucas Dunn had played 165 games in a TinCaps uniform. In those games, the utility man had clubbed 10 home runs in just less than 700 plate appearances. None of those home runs had been at Parkview Field.
Against the Lake County Captains on Saturday, Dunn finally put one over the wall in his home stadium – well, sort of. In the bottom of the first inning, with Fort Wayne already a run in front and a runner on second, Dunn got a fastball up and in and got around on it, launching it to the seats in the left-field Home Run Porch, where it rattled around for a moment before falling back on to the field. It was still a 2-run home run, Dunn's seventh of the season, and it pushed Fort Wayne to a three-run lead on the way to a 6-4 victory in front of an announced crowd of 7,900, the second-largest of the season behind July 4, the third straight night of more than 7,000 and the ninth sellout of the season.
After the game, loud music blared from the victorious Fort Wayne clubhouse, which had been almost entirely silent the previous two nights as the TinCaps suffered their two worst losses in months.
"The music's playing loud, we like to win," Dunn said. "We got off to a good lead and held on to it, so it was awesome."
Dunn's home run, in addition to the Graham Pauley RBI double which preceeded it, gave Fort Wayne more extra-base hits in the first inning Saturday (two) than it had across all of Thursday and Friday (one). The victory ended a modest two-game losing streak which saw the TinCaps get out-scored by 18 runs and collect only seven hits in total.
"The guys decided they wanted to try to get on (Lake County starter Ethan Hankins') heater and I thought they did that," said TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews, who had been unhappy with his team's execution of its plan at the plate the previous two nights. "Pauley did that, Lucas Dunn did it, Marty (Nathan Martorella) did it early in the game."
Hunting fastballs, the TinCaps (46-43, 14-9 second half) got going almost immediately, as Martorella singled with two outs and Pauley drove him in with a ringing two-bagger pulled to right. Dunn took two balls and then made it 3-0 with his seventh home run of the season and fourth since June 20.
Lucas Dunn has hit ten home runs as a Fort Wayne TinCap. None had actually come in Fort Wayne thoughNumber eleven comes in front of the home faithful#ProCards pic.twitter.com/Fh31sASXH4— Louisville Baseball Alumni Report (@Lvillebsblalum) July 22, 2023
"I had a good feeling I was getting a fastball inside and I got a good barrel on it and finally conquered the wall in left field," said Dunn, who had hit a pair of doubles off that wall in a win Wednesday. "Last year I actually hit one that went out to right-center (at Parkview Field), but I didn't get credit for it, they said it stayed in the park, so to finally get credit for one feels good."
Dunn said he could feel the mood shift when Fort Wayne jumped out to an early lead.
"Especially in the dugout and in the locker room, you can feel the vibe when we have the momentum and when we don't," he said. "So when we were able to grab it early there with three quick knocks, that was really important."
The 24-year-old Dunn went 2 for 4, adding a single and scoring in the eighth inning. Since June 30, the former Louisville Cardinal is batting .391 with a .487 OBP. He also stole his 12th base of the season in 15 attempts and made the latest in a series of outstanding plays in the outfield, diving full-out to his left to rob Lake County's Jake Fox of a leadoff single in the ninth.
Staked to a three-run lead before he took the mound in the second inning, Fort Wayne starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga spent the next three innings working his way in and out of trouble. The No. 7 Padres prospect put multiple Captains on base in the second, third and fourth, but pitched around those baserunners in each case.
In the second inning, the Captains notched a double and a walk against the 19-year-old right-hander and then executed a double steal to put runners on second and third with one out. Lizarraga responded with a strikeout of Junior Sanquintin on a 3-2 pitch and then induced a grounder to first from Cesar Idrogo to end the inning. After escaping again in the third and fourth innings, Lizarraga worked a 1-2-3 fifth, pounding his glove as he walked back to the dugout.
Mathews said the Padres have tightened Lizarraga's pitch count since the All-Star Break last week and it was a close call as to whether to send him back out for the fifth inning, but the young hurler wanted to get one more frame and convinced his manager to give him a chance. He needed only 10 pitches to get through that final inning in order.
"He was really good, really good all night, I was happy with how he pitched," said Mathews, who has noted Lizarraga's improvement in recent weeks. "He's a younger kid, but he takes his job very seriously and he wants to go beat the other guy and he did that tonight."
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound righty turned in his first scoreless start at High-A and his first overall since an outing with Lake Elsinore 357 days previously. He worked five innings, striking out three, walking four and giving up four hits. He earned the win, his first since June 4, to improve to 2-5.
The TinCaps tacked on a run in the fourth on a two-out RBI single from Anthony Vilar to score Kervin Pichardo and Pichardo broke the game open with a two-run double off the wall in left-center to make it 6-1 in the eighth inning.
The Captains made a bid to get back into the game in the seventh, getting to reliever Ethan Routzahn for a run on a Joe Lampe double and loading the bases with two out, but Routzahn got Will Bartlett, who went 3 for 3 Friday, to ground weakly to second to end the threat.
Another Fort Wayne reliever, Will Geerdes, struck out the side in order in the eighth, but ran into trouble pitching with a five-run lead in the ninth. Geerdes was charged with three runs before fellow right-hander Keegan Collett struck out Sanquintin with the tying run on second base to end the game. Collett collected his fifth save.
Dunn's diving catch in right of a sinking line drive off the bat of Fox in the ninth preceded a home run from Lake County's Milan Tolentino, saving Fort Wayne what turned out to be an important run.
"Right before the pitch, (TinCaps center-fielder Jakob) Marsee looked at me and told me, 'Lay out,' because that was Fox hitting and Fox has been running down our hard-hit balls in center field so we had to get him back," Dunn said.
Dunn has made a pair of diving catches in the series against the Captains and also has an assist from left field on a play at the plate to save Fort Wayne a run. The jack of all trades has played second, third, left and right for Fort Wayne this year.
"He was laughing in the dugout tonight: 'Put me in a blender and wherever I stop that's where I'll play,'" Mathews said. "Which is kind of true and he's been valuable at every position he's played."
Dreaming about Lucas Dunn's dazzling dive. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VM1MV6SEUa— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) July 21, 2023
Martorella went 1 for 3 with a walk and scored a run. His 57 walks are tied for third in the Midwest League and his 55 runs are second behind Marsee's 71. His .850 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is fourth.
The TinCaps' victory left them three games in front of Dayton in the race for the MWL East Division second-half playoff spot with 43 games left.
260 to the Show ... quickly
Former TinCap pitcher Jackson Wolf made his MLB debut with the Padres on Saturday night, going five innings and giving up three runs on six hits with a walk and a strikeout to earn the victory in a win over the Tigers. His big-league debut came just 323 days after his last appearance with Fort Wayne, on Sept. 2 last season at Parkview Field. He went 7-8 with a 4.01 ERA for the TinCaps in 2022.
Time to howl! 🐺Jackson Wolf (@jackson123w) is on the mound tonight. He ranks 3️⃣rd in the High-A Midwest League in ERA and 5️⃣th in strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/xIPcypTHdx— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 19, 2022
First @MLB strikeout for JacKson Wolf 👏 #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/UBXipTqTHF— San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 23, 2023
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Sunday for the finale of the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. with Fort Wayne needing a win to split the set. Left-hander Bodi Rascon (2-2, 4.14 ERA) will get the ball for the TinCaps after going 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 innings over his last four starts. The Captains will counter with right-hander Trenton Denholm (2-2, 2.83 ERA), who has not pitched since June 30, when he went five shutout innings against the TinCaps and gave up only two hits while striking out seven without a walk.