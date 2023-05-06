The TinCaps clinched a split of their six-game series against Lake County with a 5-1 win Saturday in the opener of a doubleheader, their third triumph in four games to open the six-game set, but then dropped the nightcap 6-3 at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio.
Marcos Castañon and Lucas Dunn homered for the TinCaps (8-18), who are in last place in the East Division but are 6-5 against second-place Lake County (15-10) this season. Fort Wayne can win its first series of the season with a victory Sunday in the finale of this week's set. It is 0-3-1 to open the campaign.
The TinCaps got off to a fast start in Game 1 on Saturday, plating three runs in the top of the first against right-hander Ethan Hankins, who was pitching his first game with an affiliate since 2019 (he made one appearance in the Arizona Complex League last year). Castañon blooped a soft single to center to score Jakob Marsee, who had walked and stolen second, and Cole Cummings added a two-run single after a pair of walks to make it 3-0 before Lake County came to bat.
Marsee's 11 steals rank fourth in the Midwest League, his 23 walks are second and his .426 OBP is seventh.
The TinCaps walked eight times in Game 1 and 10 times in the doubleheader. They have drawn 35 free passes in the five games this week, despite four of those only going seven innings in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders.
Three runs was more than enough for Fort Wayne right-hander Adam Mazur, a second-round pick in last summer's MLB Draft and the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year out of Iowa who was reactivated from the Development List prior to the game and made his first appearance since April 15. The 22-year-old went a career-high four innings and gave up three hits and an unearned run while issuing one walk. He did not notch a strikeout.
Castañon led off the third inning with his fourth home run of the season and Juan Zabala later in the inning walked with the bases loaded to force in a run and complete the scoring.
Nathan Martorella reached base three times in the game with a single and two walks one night after blasting a pair of home runs – his .898 OPS is seventh in the league – and Cummings was on all four times with two singles and a pair of free passes.
Reliever Jared Kollar pitched three perfect innings, striking out one, to earn the win for Fort Wayne. Kollar, a 24-year-old righty, worked for the first time since April 23 and has twirled six shutout frames this year.
Fort Wayne also took an early lead in the nightcap, going in front 2-0 in the top of the second on a two-out home run to left from right-fielder Lucas Dunn after Brandon Valenzuela had singled.
Dunn got off to a hot start this season, but was in a 3-for-49 slump without an extra base hit in 14 games when the night began. The home run was his first of the season.
Valenzuela went 2 for 3 in Game 2 and raised his team-leading OPS to 1.057, which would be fourth in the league if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.
Fort Wayne starter Bodi Rascon couldn't hold the lead after Dunn's home run, however, hitting a pair of batters to help load the bases with two outs in the third inning and then surrendering a bases-clearing double to Jorge Burgos which pushed Lake County in front for good.
Carlos Luis finished Fort Wayne's scoring in the sixth with an RBI single to bring his team within 4-3, but TinCaps reliever Chris Lincoln walked two and gave up a pair of unearned runs in the bottom half – a Marsee error in center hurt – ending thoughts of a late comeback.
Rascon fell to 0-2 after giving up four runs on five hits and a walk in three innings while striking out five. He had tossed 7 2/3 consecutive shutout innings before Burgos got to him.
Roster move
When the Padres activated Mazur off Fort Wayne's DL, they also sent 26-year-old left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos to the 7-day injured list with an undisclosed malady. Cienfuegos, who pitched in Canada for an independent league team, made a couple of starts in Mazur's absence, striking out 12 and walking two in 11 innings in those outings, which included a six-inning complete game during a doubleheader against Peoria. He whiffed eight, walked none and delivered a quality start in that outing, though he took the loss. He has a 3.18 ERA in 17 innings over four appearances this year.
What's Next?
These teams will meet Sunday at Classic Park to complete the series with first pitch at 1 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Ryan Bergert (1-1, 2.57 ERA), the Padres' No. 24 prospect, to the mound. He has been consistently solid this year after posting a 5.84 ERA in 103 1/3 innings with Fort Wayne last season. The Captains will counter with 24-year-old lefty Ryan Webb (1-1, 3.60 ERA). Webb gave up five runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings against the TinCaps on April 15 as Fort Wayne won 12-11.