Austin Krob turned in a second straight superlative start, Griffin Doersching drove in a pair of runs and the TinCaps split a doubleheader with the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday night, winning the opener 4-2 and dropping the nightcap 5-0 at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.
Both games of the twin bill lasted seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders. The two-for-one schedule was necessitated by a rainout of Thursday's game.
Despite the loss in the second game, the TinCaps (61-58, 29-24 second half) moved a half-game closer to the West Michigan Whitecaps in the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff race after the Whitecaps lost to Peoria, 5-2. Fort Wayne now trails by 1 1/2 games with 13 games left. West Michigan's magic number sits at 13.
Krob took a shutout into the sixth in Game 1 and eventually worked 5 2/3 innings while giving up a run on five hits – three of them coming in the sixth – while striking out a season-high-equaling eight and walking none. It was the first time the 23-year-old left-hander had struck out eight without a walk this year and he earned the win to improve to 4-3 with Fort Wayne. He has given up three runs (two earned) in 11 1/3 innings while striking out 15 and walking four over his last two starts.
Austin Krob just struck out the side and now has 8 in 5 innings. He's allowed 2 hits. pic.twitter.com/gnJwNbChHy— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) August 26, 2023
The TinCaps took the lead on a balk from Loons starter Maddux Bruns in the third inning and scored three more runs in the fifth. The big blow in the latter frame was a two-run single from Doersching after Nerwilian Cedeño had doubled to open the inning and a Tyler Robertson bunt brought in Cedeño thanks to an error on Great Lakes first baseman Dalton Rushing.
Doersching, who was called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore earlier this week, has five RBIs in five games at his new level.
All of the damage in the fifth came against Bruns, a 2021 first-round pick, who took the loss to fall to 0-6.
In Game 2, Rushing hit his second home run in three games, a two-run shot in the second inning which put the Loons in front for good. The blast came off Fort Wayne left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos, who worked three innings, gave up two runs on three hits and struck out five with two walks.
Lucas Dunn went 2 for 3, but no other TinCap had a hit in the later contest. Fort Wayne has not had an extra-base hit since Wednesday.
Padres No. 5 prospect Samuel Zavala, who was called up earlier this week, is still looking for his first High-A hit. He is 0 for 13 with Fort Wayne after an 0-for-6 performance Saturday, though he did draw a walk and score a run. He had a .420 OBP at Low-A.