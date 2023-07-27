Graham Pauley hit a three-run ninth-inning home run to lead the TinCaps to a 7-4 victory in Game 1 of their doubleheader against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Thursday, but Fort Wayne dropped the nightcap of the twin bill 6-1 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan.
The split saw Fort Wayne's lead in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot shrink to one game over Dayton, which has won six in a row.
The TinCaps (48-45, 16-11 second half) entered the ninth inning of Game 1 tied at 4, but Joshua Mears and Jakob Marsee drew walks and with two outs Pauley parked his seventh home run in 23 games with Fort Wayne over the wall in right-center field. Pauley had only four home runs in 62 games with Low-A Lake Elsinore before being promoted to the TinCaps.
With 2 outs in the top of the 9th inning Graham Pauley does this... pic.twitter.com/PLaJIFiQb4— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) July 27, 2023
The game was suspended after two innings Wednesday because of rain with the score 1-1. Fort Wayne took the lead Thursday on a pair of sacrifice flies and a West Michigan error to go in front 4-1. The TinCaps got four innings out of right-hander Henry Henry, who gave up two runs, and side-arming righty Ethan Routzahn (2-1) worked three innings, striking out five, to earn the win despite permitting the tying run to score in the seventh.
The nightcap lasted only seven innings in accordance with MWL rules on doubleheaders. The rainout Wednesday forced Fort Wayne to start right-handed reliever Edwuin Bencomo, giving the long-tenured TinCap his first start since July 15, 2021. Bencomo struggled, giving up four runs in the third inning on a pair of home runs and leaving after four frames having surrendered five runs on seven hits.
The TinCaps scored their lone run of Game 2 in the fifth on a Pauley sacrifice fly which cut the deficit to 5-1. Fort Wayne had the bases loaded with nobody out in the frame after a Kai Murphy double and two walks and filled the bags again with two outs and Juan Zabala representing the tying run, but Zabala struck out looking to end the threat.
Murphy had a hit in each game to extend his hitting streak to 14. The first 11 of those came with Lake Elsinore.
Lucas Dunn, who has been one of the best hitters in the Midwest League over the last month, did not play in either game. He got hit on the hand by a pitch Sunday and although he stayed in the game and then played Tuesday, he was in obvious pain.
Slugger Nathan Martorella reached base five times during the pair of contests with two doubles and two walks. His .864 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is third in the Midwest League and his 35 extra-base hits are fifth.
Padres No. 12 prospect Nerwilian Cedeño had two hits in each game, marking his first back-to-back multi-hit games since June 28-29, 2022, with Lake Elsinore. He had never previously done it at High-A. He had a double in both games, scored twice in the opener and added a walk in the nightcap.
Marsee drew two walks on the night and scored a run in the opening contest. It was his league-leading 72nd run this season, 15 more than anyone else in the league (Martorella is second with 57). He had not scored in five games after scoring in six straight and tallying 28 runs in a 29-game stretch. Marsee's 71 walks are tied for the league lead.