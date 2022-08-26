The TinCaps snapped a season-long six-game losing streak with a 3-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader against the Great Lakes Loons on Thursday at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.
Padres No. 13 prospect Ryan Bergert pitched five scoreless innings – his first shutout outing of the season – while striking out eight, walking four and giving up just three hits in the victory.
Fort Wayne (46-70, 19-31 second half) dropped the opener of the doubleheader 9-4, its 12th loss in 13 games.
In the nightcap, TinCaps second baseman Lucas Dunn got hit a pitch in the first inning and Cole Cummings doubled him home, putting Fort Wayne up 1-0. In the second, back-to-back walks to Justin Farmer and Albert Fabian opened the inning and an Anthony Vilar single drove in Farmer. Fabian also crossed the plate on the play thanks to a Damon Keith error fielding the ball in right.
Bergert got the win to improve to 3-9 after throwing 99 pitches (63 for strikes). Ethan Routzahn pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief and Ramon Perez struck out both hitters he faced to finish off the victory.
Both games were seven innings in accordance with Minor League Baseball doubleheader rules.
In the opener, Agustin Ruiz continued his recent hot streak, going 1 for 1 and walking twice, but the TinCaps ran their losing streak to six, their second six-game skid in two weeks.
The Loons jumped in front with a four-run second off Fort Wayne starter Efraín Contreras (0-4), who gave up five runs on four hits and four walks in three innings while striking out seven. The TinCaps scored two runs on wild pitches in the fourth, but the Loons added three more runs in the bottom half off Fort Wayne reliever Dwayne Matos.
Fabian had an RBI single in the sixth.
Farmer, playing his second and third games with Fort Wayne after getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore earlier this week, walked three times in the two games. The TinCaps walked 13 times in the doubleheader.