The TinCaps equaled a season-high with their fourth straight win Thursday, toppling Quad Cities 9-4 behind three hits and a pair of RBI from red-hot Justin Farmer and an offense which drew 10 walks at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa.
Fort Wayne (25-29) moved into sole possession of fifth place in the Midwest League East Division, passing Lansing, after winning for the 11th time in 16 games overall and fifth straight on the road. The triumph over the River Bandits (27-27) clinched a split of the six-game series for the visitors, who are unbeaten in their last four series. They can win their third set in that span with one victory among the three contests this weekend.
The TinCaps have scored 21 runs, collected 24 hits and drawn 18 walks in the last two games.
Quad Cities led Thursday into the fourth after scoring a run in the bottom of the first off Fort Wayne starting pitcher Ryan Bergert to end a streak of 15 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings from the No. 24 Padres prospect.
In the fourth, however, Fort Wayne designated hitter Brandon Valenzuela ripped a double to right and came around to score on a Farmer single to knot the score. Farmer was caught stealing, but a pair of walks to Joshua Mears and Juan Zabala put two on and Padres top prospect Jackson Merrill punched a single through the middle to score Mears and give the TinCaps the lead for good.
Jackson Merrill Shoots a soft liner through the infield. scoring 1. pic.twitter.com/7QcHxqUoBm— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) June 9, 2023
Another walk, to Jakob Marsee, loaded the bases and then the River Bandits gave the TinCaps a gift, with a third strike on Marcos Castañon getting away from catcher Carter Jensen, far enough for Castañon to reach first and Zabala to score. On the unsuccessful throw to first, Merrill also raced around and slid in safely just ahead of a return toss to the plate to make it 4-1.
Jackson Merrill scores from second on a heads up play! pic.twitter.com/DH5K4Ypk9s— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) June 9, 2023
It was the sixth straight multi-run scoring inning for Fort Wayne, a streak which extended to seven in the seventh when, after the River Bandits had closed the gap to 4-3, Nathan Martorella singled, stole second and came home to score on a Lucas Dunn single. Farmer then smoked a triple to center to bring in Dunn and give the TinCaps their three-run lead back.
Farmer reached base in all four of his plate appearances, drawing a walk in addition to his three hits. He has two three-hit performances in his last four games after none in his first 62 games at High-A across this year and last year. He has nine hits in his last four games and has a .514 OBP in his last nine contests.
Castañon added an RBI single in the eighth and Mears took a bases-loaded walk in the ninth, when Fort Wayne drew four straight walks to open the frame.
Bergert, who came into the game with the lowest ERA (1.42) in the Midwest League among pitchers with at least 30 innings of work this year, gave up two runs on four hits in five innings while striking out six and walking one. His ERA ballooned to 1.67, but he has not given up more than two runs in any of his 10 appearances this year. He had a 5.84 ERA in 103 1/3 innings with the TinCaps last year and has already matched his 2022 win total (four).
Ryan Bergert's filthy Slider 24 inches of vertical movement @PitchingNinja pic.twitter.com/5xER1R4HaE— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) June 9, 2023
Valenzuela went 2 for 4, scored twice and drew a walk. He raised his batting average to an even .300 after batting .209 with Fort Wayne last season. The sometime catcher has doubled in four consecutive games and has scored eight runs in those four contests.
Merrill went 2 for 5 with a walk, scored twice and drove in two. The 20-year-old has five multi-hit games in his last 10 and is batting .319 over the last month.
Martorella singled, walked and scored a run in five plate appearances, leaving his on-base plus slugging (OPS) at .882, sixth in the league. Marsee's free pass in the fourth was the center-fielder's 40th of the season, second on the circuit.
Roster Move
The Padres tinkered with Fort Wayne's roster Thursday, sending infielder Kervín Pichardo to Double-A San Antonio and bringing infielder Chase Valentine to Fort Wayne from the Arizona Complex League.
Pichardo, 21, had not exactly lit the world on fire for Fort Wayne this year, hitting .198 with a passable .325 OBP but a punchless .277 slugging percentage, two home runs and 11 RBI in 32 games. He filled in at short on the few occasions Merrill was out of the lineup, but otherwise played second, splitting reps there with Dunn, who is perfectly capable of being the everyday solution at the position.
Valentine will provide depth behind Dunn and can handle second, third or short, though he provides precious little with the bat. The 21-year-old undrafted free agent out of Central Arizona College slashed .177/.276/.235 with four RBI in 25 games at Low-A Lake Elsinore this year before being sent to the ACL, where he played two games before getting promoted to Fort Wayne.