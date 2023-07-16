The TinCaps hit three home runs, built a nine-run lead and then escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning with the tying run on third to top Great Lakes 10-9 on Sunday. It was the finale of a three-game series at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, in which the hosts had taken the first two contests.
Juan Zabala, Graham Pauley and Jakob Marsee went deep for the TinCaps (44-40, 12-6 second half), who extended to three games over Dayton their lead in the race for the second-half Midwest League East Division playoff spot. Fort Wayne's 82 home runs lead the MWL by one over Cedar Rapids.
Zabala's two-run shot, his third long ball of the year, made it 2-0 in the third. Pauley, who also doubled home a run in the fourth, extended his team's lead to 9-1 with a three-run blast in the fifth – his fourth home run since being promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore. Marsee's ninth four-bagger of the year, his second in three games, completed Fort Wayne's scoring in the sixth.
Great Lakes' comeback began in the bottom of the sixth, when the first-half East champion sent 10 hitters to the plate and pushed across five runs, all charged to Fort Wayne right-hander Alan Mundo.
Fellow TinCap bullpen arms Carter Loewen and Aaron Holiday gave up a run each in the seventh and eighth, the latter on a solo home run from Luis Yanel Diaz to make it 10-8.
In the last of the ninth, another right-hander, Keegan Collett, issued a pair of walks sandwiched around a single to load the bases with one out. Collett struck out Max Hewitt on a full count, but a passed ball by catcher Colton Bender brought in a run and left the tying tally on third. Another walk, the 12th issued by Fort Wayne pitching, filled the bases again, but Collett got Diaz to swing through a 1-2 pitch up in the zone to end the game.
The TinCaps surrendered nine hits in addition to the dozen walks and Great Lakes left 14 runners on base, going 3 for 17 with runners in scoring position.
Fort Wayne collected 11 hits, four of them from right-fielder Lucas Dunn, who had six knocks in the series and is hitting .341 since June 30. Sunday was his first four-hit game in three seasons as a professional. He added his 10th stolen base of the year.
Marsee scored twice to extend his league-leading runs total to 69, 16 ahead of teammate Nathan Martorella in second place. Marsee has scored 26 runs in the last 27 games and his .399 OBP is second in the league. The former Central Michigan star drew his 64th walk Sunday, leaving him two shy of league-leader Carter Jensen in that category.
Martorella walked twice, scored a run and drove in another with a sacrifice fly, giving him a league-leading 62 RBI. His 52 walks are tied for third in the league and his on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .848 is fourth.
Pauley's home run was his eighth of the season overall. He hit four long balls in 62 games with Lake Elsinore and has four in 15 games with the TinCaps. He already has two games of last four RBI with Fort Wayne after totaling three such games in 94 prior contest as a pro.
TinCaps starting pitcher Bodi Rascon worked around five walks and a pair of hits and only gave up a run in four innings. The left-hander has a 1.59 ERA across 17 innings over his last four starts, though he was walked 12 in those outings.
Right-handed reliever Henry Henry pitched a scoreless fifth inning for Fort Wayne to pick up the win and improve to 2-0 in seven appearances with the TinCaps since being sent to High-A from Double-A San Antonio.
Fort Wayne has Monday off and will start a six-game series at Parkview Field against the Lake County Captains on Tuesday. No starters have yet been announced.