Lucas Dunn hit a home run and drove in four runs, red-hot Jackson Merrill added three more hits and the TinCaps opened their six-game series against in-state rival South Bend with an 8-4 victory Tuesday at Four Winds Field in South Bend.
Fort Wayne (31-33) has won 10 of its last 14 games. There are two games remaining in the first half of the Midwest League season before the standings reset for the second half.
The TinCaps jumped in front Tuesday with a five-run third inning, which saw Marcos Castañon and Nathan Martorella draw bases-loaded walks, Dunn and Brandon Valenzuela add RBI singles and Carlos Luis complete the uprising with a sacrifice fly.
That was more than enough support for Fort Wayne right-hander Jared Kollar, who worked a career-high six innings, gave up a run on six hits and struck out five without a walk to improve to 5-0 and leave his ERA at 1.67, which leads the Midwest League among pitchers with at least 35 innings pitched. Kollar is also tied for second in the MWL in wins, trailing only Quad Cities' Chandler Champlain (6-3), who has started 11 games. Kollar has started seven.
Dunn extended the TinCaps' lead to 8-1 in the seventh with a three-run blast to left, his fourth homer of the season, scoring Castañon and Valenzuela, who had each walked. The second baseman last drove in four runs June 4, 2022. The total equaled his High-A career-high.
Fort Wayne reliever Alan Mundo surrendered three runs in the ninth before retiring the side. Fort Wayne's bullpen ERA rose to 4.81, tied for 10th in the league.
Fort Wayne center-fielder Jakob Marsee singled and scored a run, extending his on-base streak to 15 games. He is the only player to appear in all 64 of his team's games this season. Marsee's tally was his 49th run of the season, tops in the Midwest League. Martorella moved into sole possession of second in that category with his 42nd run Tuesday. The lefty slugger's bases-loaded walk was his 45th RBI, one behind league-leader Cayden Wallace in second place. Martorella's .851 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is fifth.
Castañon drew three of Fort Wayne's five walks in the game, helping the TinCaps remain in third in the Midwest League in OBP at .334.
Merrill, the Padres' No. 1 prospect, went 3 for 5 and scored a run, running his batting average to .277. He has five three-hit games in June, three in the last five games and two in a row. He hit .177 in April, but has improved to .329 in May and .301 in June. He has not struck out in eight games.
Jackson Merrill is red-hot 🔥The top @Padres prospect (MLB No. 13) picks up his second three-hit game in a row for the @TinCaps: pic.twitter.com/FZf9CdmVLu— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 21, 2023