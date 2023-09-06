Carlos Luis chopped a go-ahead RBI single over a drawn-in infield and Sammy Zavala ripped a three-run double into the left-center gap, all part of a five-run ninth inning for the TinCaps in their 13-9 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio.
The win, Fort Wayne's sixth in seven games, helped the TinCaps (67-61, 35-27 second half) maintain their half-game lead over West Michigan in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot. Despite the Whitecaps' 6-5 win over Great Lakes on Wednesday, Fort Wayne's magic number to clinch a postseason bid dropped to four with four games left.
The win also sewed up the TinCaps' first full-season above-.500 finish since 2015.
Fort Wayne led 6-0 in the third inning after a three-run homer from Nerwilian Cedeño, his second blast in as many nights, but the Dragons answered with five runs in the third and three in the fourth to take an 8-6 lead, hitting a grand slam and a three-run home run along the way.
Dayton scored five runs on six hits in three innings off Fort Wayne starter Henry Baez and added three more in two frames off reliever Joan Gonzalez, who came into the game having worked five scoreless innings with just two hits given up over his previous three outings.
The TinCaps scored in the sixth on a passed ball from former Carroll standout Hayden Jones, who catches for the Dragons, and tied the game on a Griffin Doersching RBI single in the seventh.
In the eighth, leadoff man Tyler Robertson, who had homered in the previous two games, hit a fly ball to left which was originally ruled a home run, but was eventually changed to a triple after the umpires decided (and replay on the game broadcast appeared to confirm) that the ball had hit just barely below the line denoting a round-tripper. TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews was ejected for arguing the call and Fort Wayne did not score in the inning after Zavala and Lucas Dunn struck out with Robertson on third.
In the ninth, however, Doersching walked with one out to get the game-winning rally started. He moved to third on a pair of wild pitches and scored when Luis, pinch-hitting for Devin Ortiz, singled to right.
Zavala, who came into the night 2 for 41 in 12 games with Fort Wayne, later added his second hit of the night to break the game open. Dayton waved a white flag after that, bringing in Jones for his first professional pitching appearance. The former Charger hit 86 mph with his fastball and gave up an RBI single to Cedeño to bring in another run before retiring the side.
Fort Wayne right-hander Cole Paplham gave up Ruben Ibarra's second home run of the night to start the bottom of the ninth, but finished the game without any further damage, striking out Jones with two on and two out to complete the victory. Jones went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts.
Cedeño went 3 for 5, scored twice, drove in four runs and was intentionally walked in the eighth. His home run was his seventh of the year and sixth since Aug. 16. The No. 27 Padres prospect has 18 RBI in 19 games in that stretch. His long ball was also Fort Wayne's franchise-record 129th of the season.
The TinCaps collected 15 hits in all with five of the top six hitters in their order posting multi-hit games. The only player in that group who did not have two hits was Lucas Dunn, who singled, scored a run and drew three walks.
Robertson went 2 for 4 for his sixth multi-hit game in his last eight contests and also drew a walk. He is batting .333 with a .939 on-base plus slugging (OPS) in 13 games since joining the TinCaps following a promotion from Low-A Lake Elsinore.
Zavala, the No. 5 Padres prospect, went 2 for 6 and drove in four runs, his second two-hit game in four contests after an 0-for-30 start in Fort Wayne. His ninth-inning double was his first extra-base hit in High-A.
Albert Fabian doubled, scored a run and drove in another in a two-hit night, while Doersching reached base three times and scored twice in addition to driving in the tying run in the seventh.
After Gonzalez struggled out of the bullpen, Keegan Collett (two scoreless, hitless innings) and Carter Loewen (one inning, three strikeouts) combined to keep Fort Wayne in the game until the offense broke out again. Paplham gave up his first run in eight appearances with Fort Wayne and surrendered two hits, doubling the number he had given up in his previous seven innings of work with the TinCaps.
Loewen earned the win to improve to 5-0 in 17 appearances with Fort Wayne.