The TinCaps' late-inning magic struck again when Lucas Dunn ripped an eighth-inning single to left field that scored Anthony Vilar from second and propelled Fort Wayne to a 5-4 win over the Lansing Lugnuts at Parkview Field.
It was the TinCaps' sixth win in seven games, third in a row and sent them into sole possession of fourth place in the Midwest League East Division standings. They are 12-3 against Lansing this season and need only one win over the next three days to notch their first home series victory since April 12-17 against South Bend.
Anthony Vilar, the hero of Wednesday's game with a walk-off single, started the game-winning rally in the eighth inning, fighting off a series of good pitches to draw a 10-pitch walk with one out. Leadoff hitter Max Ferguson also walked to put two on. Robert Hassell III missed a go-ahead double by a few feet down the left-field line when his line drive landed just foul and he eventually flew out, but Dunn picked him up with a line drive to left for a two-out RBI hit that was all the offense Fort Wayne would need.
Left-hander Ramon Perez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for Fort Wayne with a pair of strikeouts to seal the victory.
Fort Wayne, coming off a walk-off win Wednesday night, roared in front with a four-run third inning tonight. Vilar, who lined the walk-off single to the right-center gap Wednesday, started the inning with a walk, the first of five straight TinCaps to reach before the Lugnuts recorded an out.
Vilar, who came into the game batting .208, went 1 for 2 with a double, a run scored, two walks and a lineout to third.
Leadoff hitter Max Ferguson followed Vilar and hit a sinking line drive to right field. Vilar went halfway to second and when the ball looked like it would be caught, he started to return to first. Instead, right-fielder Joshwan Wright could only trap the ball with his glove, and Vilar had to reverse course again. He would have been out at second on a force, but Wright threw wildly to second and everyone was safe.
Hassell hit next and demonstrated the bat control that has pushed him to the lead in the Midwest League batting title race. The Padres' No. 1 prospect reached out and flipped a breaking ball on the outside corner the other way down the left-field line. Hassell ended up on second, Vilar scored easily and Ferguson used his 70-grade speed to race all the way around from first to make it 2-0.
Hassell went 2 for 5 with a double and a pair of RBI in his last game before departing for the Futures Game in Los Angeles. He is hitting .311 this season.
Dunn followed Hassell by getting hit by a pitch. Cole Cummings then worked his way from an 0-2 count to 3-2 – with Hassell clapping his hands on second all the while – and finally dumped a single into center to score Hassell from second. A sacrifice fly from Corey Rosier scored Dunn and completed the rally with Fort Wayne up 4-0. Lansing starter Joey Estes did not survive the third inning as the TinCaps made him throw 81 pitches in 2 2/3 frames.
TinCaps starter Robert Gasser came into the game as one of the hottest pitchers in High-A with a 1.47 ERA over his last six starts. He wasn't quite as good tonight and was unable to protect the four-run lead the Fort Wayne offense provided him.
Lansing catcher Jared McDonald got his team's comeback started with a blistering two-run home run on a hanging slider in the fourth inning. Fort Wayne second baseman Jarryd Dale ensured it wasn't a three-run homer with a spectacular play on the previous batter, ranging far to his right, fielding a bouncing ball up the middle and then flipping it behind his back on a dead run to shortstop Ferguson for a forceout.
Gasser served up another home run on a hanging slider in the fifth when Alexander Campos ripped a solo shot to left to make it 4-3. It was Campos's first game with the Lugnuts since June 11 after stints in the Complex League and Low-A. Gasser gave up two home runs for the first time this season.
After the Fort Wayne southpaw walked No. 9 hitter Marcos Brito, former TinCap Euribiel Angeles – he was traded to the A's in the deal that brought Sean Manaea to San Diego just before the season started – notched the game-tying hit with a dying-quail blooper that landed inches fair down the right-field line for a double, scoring Brito from second. Gasser finished the fifth inning and struck out five while walking one.
TinCaps reliever Nick Thwaits relieved Gasser and turned in his best outing of the season, working three perfect innings and out four. It was the third time this season the right-hander who attended TinCaps games as a child out of Fort Recovery, Ohio, has pitched at least three innings. His mid-70s curveball was especially effective as he used it to notch three of his whiffs.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-6, 6.41 ERA) to the mound after Bergert gave up two runs in 4 2/3 innings in his last start. He has a 7.60 ERA in his last nine starts. The Lugnuts will counter with 24-year-old lefty Jack Owen (1-0, 2.77 ERA), who will be making his fourth start at High-A after getting promoted from Low-A in late June.