Jakob Marsee led off the opener of the TinCaps' six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts with a home run on the second pitch of the game, added two more hits and scored another run to lead Fort Wayne to a 3-2 victory at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan, on Tuesday.
TinCaps starter Robby Snelling pitched five innings without permitting an earned run and improved to 9-2 for the season (4-1 with the TinCaps) while lowering his High-A ERA to 2.20.
The victory propelled the TinCaps (53-50, 21-16 second half) into sole possession of the top spot in the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff race. Fort Wayne has a one-game lead over the Dayton Dragons following the Dragons' 6-4 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday. The West Michigan Whitecaps are a half-game back of Fort Wayne and tied in the loss column at 20-16 after a victory over league-leading Great Lakes.
Following Marsee's homer in the first inning, the TinCaps extended their lead to 2-0 in the second inning on an Anthony Vilar single.
In the third, Fort Wayne surrendered a run when, with runners on first and third and nobody out, first baseman Nathan Martorella committed a throwing error on a groundball, leaving everyone safe. That left the tying run on second with nobody out, but Vilar picked Joshwan Wright off first and Snelling got a strikeout and a fly ball to end the inning.
The 19-year-old southpaw also worked a Houdini act in the fifth, getting a strikeout and a lineout with the bases loaded to maintain the 2-1 lead. Snelling struck out four, walked two and gave up four hits. He has surrendered one earned run in 16 innings over his last three starts.
5 innings for Robby Snelling 1 run but it was unearned pic.twitter.com/If6EEtavuR— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) August 9, 2023
The TinCaps extended their lead in the sixth after Marsee singled and eventually came around to score on a Graham Pauley run-scoring grounder. The RBI was Pauley's 34th in 34 games with the TinCaps and 19th in the last 12 games.
Marsee reached base all four times he batted, adding a walk to his three hits. His home run was his 10th of the season and his two runs scored extended his league-leading total in that category to 79. His 82 walks also lead the circuit and his .404 OBP is second.
Fort Wayne reliever Carter Loewen pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh, but in the the eighth gave up a single, a stolen base and a pair of groundouts to bring Lansing within a run. In the ninth, however, right-hander Keegan Collett retired the Lugnut side in order with a pair of strikeouts to earn his sixth save in eight chances. Neither Loewen nor Collett walked a batter, a welcome change as Fort Wayne's bullpen leads the league in free passes issued at 5.1 per nine innings.
Martorella went 0 for 4, ending his 22 game on-base streak. It was the longest streak by a TinCap this season. Kervin Pichardo went 1 for 4, extending his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 15.
Former TinCap Euribiel Angeles plays shortstop for the Lugnuts. He went 0 for 4. The No. 23 A's prospect played for Fort Wayne at the end of the 2021 season and was slated to be the team's starting shortstop in 2022, but was traded to Oakland just before the campaign started in the deal which brought MLB pitcher Sean Manaea to San Diego.
What's Next?
The Lugnuts and TinCaps will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup in the six-game series at Jackson Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Edwuin Bencomo (2-1, 5.55 ERA) to the mound on the heels of his five shutout innings against Great Lakes last week, his longest start since Aug. 31, 2019. The Lugnuts will counter with 24-year-old right-hander Mitch Myers (1-4, 4.42 ERA).