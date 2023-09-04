TinCaps right-hander Victor Lizarraga was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the second time in three weeks Monday after he worked six shutout innings and struck out a career-high nine without a walk in a 2-0 TinCaps win Sunday over South Bend which sent Fort Wayne into sole possession of first place in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings.
The 19-year-old Lizarraga also pitched six shutout innings to earn the award two weeks earlier, making him the first TinCaps pitcher to win multiple Pitcher of the Week honors in a season since Joey Cantillo in 2019. Cantillo was named Midwest League Left-Handed Pitcher of the Year that season.
Lizarraga touched 95 mph with his fastball against the Cubs, a few ticks higher than his norm this season, and used the heater along with an effective curveball and changeup to hold South Bend to three singles.
"His stuff looked really good to me," Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews said. "The ball was coming out of his hand good, his velocity was up, he pounded the strike zone. ... Tonight was maybe as good as I've seen him since he's been here."
The No. 15 Padres prospect, per MLB.com, is 4-7 with a 4.36 ERA this season. Over his last four home starts – not counting a one-inning outing in his return from an illness – Lizarraga is 3-0 with an 0.78 ERA. He is likely in line to start next Sunday's regular-season finale at Dayton, a game which could have huge playoff implications as the TinCaps open the final week of the campaign with a half-game lead over West Michigan in the MWL East second-half race.
The TinCaps have won six Midwest League weekly awards this season, with Lizarraga the first repeat honoree. The half-dozen superlatives are Fort Wayne's most since it won the Midwest League championship in 2009.
If Lizarraga did not win Pitcher of the Week, two other TinCaps were also in the running. Right-hander Dylan Lesko, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, turned in the best start of his young professional career with five scoreless frames, nine strikeouts and just one hit given up against the Cubs on Friday. Left-hander Austin Krob followed with 11 whiffs in 6 2/3 innings Saturday while giving up two runs.